Frank Jackson: Guard – Duke, turns 20 next May

Measurables: 6-3, 200 lbs., 6-7 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Movement, Explosiveness, Secondary Ball-Handling

Weaknesses: Defense, Playmaking

Conclusion: Frank is one of the purest shooters in the draft. He was marginalized on a deep Duke perimeter roster but still shined as an effective scorer off the ball. He lacks the playmaking ability to be a primary ball-handler, which means in the NBA he will constantly be stuck with cross matches on defense. In workouts scouts have been impressed with how efficient he actually is when given the opportunity to shoot more.

Jackson will primarily contribute to an NBA offense by having strong shooters gravity. The spacing his sharpshooting provides opens up lanes for penetrators and spacing for the rest of the offense. Offensively it is easy to see why he should translate to an effective combo guard asked primarily to catch-and-shoot off the ball. When he gains confidence in his ability to run the offense he could develop in the mold of Patty Mills. Defensively there really isn’t much upside even though his length measurements surprised me. His 42 inch vertical was impressive in a workout, but has yet to translate into elite in-game explosiveness.

Projection: Big Board #32, Mock Draft #29