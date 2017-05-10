Frank Mason III: Point Guard, Kansas – 23 years old

Measurables: 5-11, 190 lbs.

Strengths: Shooting, Driving, Playmaking, Toughness, Quickness

Weaknesses: Size, Defense

Conclusion: Despite all the deserved attention thrust onto the shoulders of freshman phenom and soon-to-be lottery pick Josh Jackson, Frank Mason was the man for the Kansas Jayhawks this season. Even if uncensored, underground, autotune rap isn’t for you, it’s hard not to like that song. Just about every individual award went to Frank this season – but given his age and size, it also won’t be a total shocker if he isn’t drafted. With that being said, Mason is probably a second-round pick who will have to earn a deal by proving it against his peers in the NBA Summer League. Smaller guards typically need to be able to score well (especially from beyond the arc) in order to survive at the next level. Look around the league and there are plenty of players standing short of six feet though – from All-Star Isaiah Thomas to offensive spark-plug J.J. Barea to do-all-the-little-things rookie Tyler Ulis. If Barea made a name for himself, so can Mason, who might not be as freakishly fast as these other three but possesses a better jumper than all but one. Mason could be an excellent scoring guard off the bench who comes in and just gets buckets.

Projection: No. 46 overall in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft