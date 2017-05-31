Frank Ntilikina: Guard – Strasbourg, turns 19 in July

Measurables: 6-5, 170 lbs., 6-11 wingspan

Strengths: Length, Efficient Scoring, Defensive Potential, Positional Flexibility

Weaknesses: Passing, Running an Offense, Free-Throw Shooting, Small Sample Size, Turnovers

Conclusion: Frank is one of the most interesting prospects in this year’s draft due to how wide the array of outcomes his game could grow into. He has the ideal size and length for a PG, especially on defense. However, he has not actually played a lot of lead guard on offense besides his stellar(MVP) play as the vocal point of the title-winning French team in the U18 European championships. Against other kids he was simply on another level athletically. His confidence was impressive – he scored with ease, showcasing an improved shot and nailing contested 25-30 footers. This was a pleasant surprise, as his role on Strasbourg has been unclear and inconsistent. With limited playing time he simply hasn’t found a groove and his shooting has been very streaky even if it did even out to 50 percent from 2 and 40 percent from 3. It even affected his free-throw shooting, which is at only 60 percent. His form looks good to me so I’ll chalk that up to lacking rhythm. The upside, however, is massive. I could see him playing the PG, SG, and even SF position in the NBA when his body fills out. He has the length and shooting range of Nicolas Batum, which is a really good comp to strive for on both ends of the floor. Hopefully he improves his ball-handling and passing skills, because he also reminds me of Dante Exum coming into the draft. Exum, limited by injuries and a lack of playing time, has not shown a ton of improvement yet in running an offense – and Frank needs to avoid falling into the same trap. He was a solid playmaker with the ball in his hands in U18 play, but his assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.35 was poor for a PG, and just passable for a SG. NBA defenses will expose his handles if he doesn’t tighten up his dribble.

Ntilikina’s limited experience and sample size of play against high-level competition is what is holding him back from being considered a top-5 prospect this year. I don’t see him falling past 12 either though. The question teams that work him out will have to consider is the risk of drafting him, bringing him over, and then watching him lose confidence sitting on the bench. Would he be willing to play another season in Strasbourg, especially if he has no guarantees from his coach there that he will be handed over the starting PG duties? Perhaps his confidence and moxie as the European U18 MVP translates to a stellar summer league? I don’t know the answers to these questions, but I am very actively willing to wager on him if he doesn’t get drafted with one of the first 10 picks in the draft. Expect several teams to try swooping in on the Hornets 11th pick or Detroit’s 12th pick if Ntilkina is still waiting in the green room to hear his name called. I would also be comfortable with any of the teams picking in the 6-10 range investing in his potential if they really like the physical, emotional, and skill package in the private workouts.

Projection: Big Board #10, Mock Draft #10