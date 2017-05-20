Ike Anigbogu: Center – UCLA, 18 years old

Measurables: 6-9, 250 lbs., 7-6 wingspan

Strengths: Length, Athleticism, Energy, Shot-Blocking, Rebounding, Transition

Weaknesses: Jump Shot, Free-Throw Shooting, Lacks Touch, Hands, Turnovers, Defensive Discipline, Footwork/Balance

Conclusion: A lot of prospects skip the draft combine these days because their agents steer them away from an event that has a higher probability to hurt their stock than improve it. Anigbogu is one of the few kids who not only entered, but blew everyone away with his physical measurements and raised his value in the process. A wingspan of over 7-6 will leave all NBA scouts looking for the next superstar defensive anchor drooling. The 53rd ranked player of his recruiting class, Ike wasn’t expected to contribute a lot right away at UCLA. An argument could be made that Lonzo Ball’s PG leadership rubbed off on TJ Leaf’s offensive production, but Anigbogu contributed in all facets of the game. He was the defensive anchor and energizer bunny with an incredible motor and hustle. Only 18 years old, he still has significant potential to grow and bulk up. With his length and explosiveness, Ike projects in the mold of an elite defensive center like DeAndre Jordan – with pick-and-roll and lob catching ability plus added agility and speed down the court.

The team that snags Anigbogu in the first round knows it will be getting a player with elite shot-blocking and rebounding ability. They also will be aware that selecting such a young and raw prospect will require patience. The speed, size, and athleticism of the pro game is a different level from PAC-12 competition. In college, Ike really stood out athletically in a way he won’t amongst the better big men of the NBA. Playing him for large portions of games could work to the detriment of his confidence in his skill level, as the players he will face will have more experience and variety to their game. The right way to bring him up is probably 10-12 minutes a game, giving him five-minute windows against bench units at the end of the first and third quarters. This way when he is in the game his focus is simply on hustling, paint defense, and cleaning up the glass. In practice is where he will need to develop. Discipline on defense and lateral quickness must improve. Expect him to pick up a lot of fouls as a rookie. Offensively, he is extremely limited in terms of fundamentals and skills. His hands aren’t great and he takes too much time deciding what to do with the ball in the post. Double teams on him in the paint on the catch result in turnovers due to poor footwork and balance limiting his ability to make fast decisions. If he is on the floor with a point guard that can’t create in the pick-and-roll and get him easy lobs, Ike will not be able to score. The difference between being solely a defensive enforcer, and becoming a legitimate starting center will be how much he adds to his (nearly non-existent) post game. All it takes is learning a quick move with a pivot and turn over the shoulders – and improved discipline on defense for Anigbogu to become a valuable asset in the league. He never even attempted any jump shots, so it’s hard to project him ever developing one. Due to his youth, rawness, and potential, I can see him going anywhere between 10-40 in the draft, with 10 being a risk – but a defensible calculated risk – and 40 being a huge steal.

Projection: Big Board #31, Mock Draft #28