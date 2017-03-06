Isaiah Briscoe: Guard – Kentucky, 20 years old

Measurables: 6-3, 215 lbs., 6-8 wingspan

Strengths: Slashing, Passing, Strength, Defensive Potential, Change of Speed

Weaknesses: Shooting, Turnovers, Lacks Explosiveness, Lacks Offensive Versatility

Conclusion: Briscoe may be a victim of the Calipari prospect factory. Only a sophomore at Kentucky, due to the rest of his highly-touted freshman class entering the draft last year, Briscoe has the feel of a veteran even though he is only 20 years old. Also, a new crop of freshman guards have taken away much of the spotlight. Backcourt duo Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox are surefire lottery picks while Briscoe’s secondary playmaking may only sneak him into the second round depending on Kentucky’s run in the tournament and his individual performance. In high school Briscoe was a top-15 prospect playing with the ball in his hands, but in two seasons under Calipari his role has been more limited, and he has spent more time off the ball. Without showcasing his playmaking skills, Briscoe hasn’t been spectacular as a combo guard, as his shooting is subpar and most of his damage has been the result of slashing to the rim. Woefully miscast in college, Briscoe’s best opportunity in the pre-draft process will be to show scouts what he can do as a point guard. He could carve out a decent career as a backup thanks to his size, strength, and defensive upside. Nevertheless, Briscoe’s shooting woes mean he is facing an uphill battle at the next level.

Big Board #64, Mock Draft: Undrafted