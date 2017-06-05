Isaiah Hicks: Center – North Carolina – turns 23 in July

Measurables: 6-8.5, 233 lbs., 7-0.5 wingspan

Strengths: Athleticism, Energy

Weaknesses: Shooting Range, Length

Conclusion: Despite being undersized at his position, Hicks possesses much more defensive potential than UNC teammate Kennedy Meeks, thanks in large part to his leaping ability, quickness, and overall athleticism. Furthermore, Hicks improved his free-throw percentage during his college career, and boasts the aggressive, bouncy nature needed in backup NBA big men. Though Isaiah isn’t that likely to be drafted, he probably has a better shot at (eventually) becoming a rotation center than Meeks.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft