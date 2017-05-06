Ivan Rabb: Center – California – turns 21 in February

Measurables: 6-10, 215 lbs., 7-2 wingspan

Strengths: Mobility, Instincts, Rebounding, Hands, Mid-Range and Inside Scoring

Weaknesses: Size, Strength, Rim Protection, Passing, Free-Throw Shooting

Conclusion: Rabb would’ve been a lottery pick last year, but taking a step back numbers-wise combined with 2017 being a deeper draft class will probably result in his falling towards the late first or early second round. Ivan does some things that NBA scouts are enamored by, namely boxing out, making rim-runs, and moving more like a guard than a big man. However, it’s not likely that he’ll suddenly protect the rim really well on defense at the next level given that he’s a bit undersized. Furthermore, his struggles from the charity stripe raise some concerns over his ability to improve his range. If Rabb could slowly work his way back beyond the arc, he’d be an excellent center off the bench a-la Channing Frye (6-10, 244 lbs., 7-2.5 wingspan). Frye shot 83 percent from the free-throw line as a senior at Arizona, but made just six threes in his four-year college career (compared to nine in two years for Rabb). It also wasn’t until age 26 that Frye crossed paths with Alvin Gentry in Phoenix and proceeded to hit a still-career-best 172 triples on 44 percent shooting. Prior to that, Channing nailed only 20 total in his first four NBA seasons.

Projection: 1st round, No. 30 overall in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft