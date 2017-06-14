Jaron Blossomgame: Forward – Clemson, turns 24 in September

Measurables: 6-7, 219 lbs., 6-10 wingspan

Strengths: Athleticism, Rebounding, Defensive Potential, Basketball IQ

Weaknesses: Perimeter Shooting, Playmaking, Defensive Effort and Discipline

Conclusion: Blossomgame is a tricky prospect to predict given his inconsistent and less-than-stellar shooting reputation. Whether it’s free throws or three-pointers, Jaron has proven to be reliably unreliable and mediocre at best. He has the athleticism and build needed to survive along the wing at the NBA level – but unless he develops the right blend of offensive skills (outside shooting) and defensive grit, Blossomgame will have his work cut out for him when it comes to making a final roster. Right now, most mocks either have him in the late second round (or going undrafted altogether). In other words, expect to see him battling it out against the rest of the class and other NBA hopefuls in summer leagues and potentially score a training camp invite.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft