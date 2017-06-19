Jonah Bolden: Forward, Australia – turns 22 in January

Measurables: 6-10, 227 lbs., 7-4 wingspan

Strengths: Athleticism, Mobility, Instincts, Length, Improved Shooting, Defensive Versatility, Offensive Rebounding

Weaknesses: Strength, Consistency

Conclusion: Bolden has seen his stock soar as the draft draws nearer, and it’s no shocker given how well-rounded his game has become. The Australian sensation has shown flashes of being able to put the ball on the floor and make plays for himself and others in the pick and roll. He boasts ideal athleticism, mobility, and length on defense, and he has proven he can drain the long ball as well. He’ll need to get stronger in order to matchup with the bigger 4’s and 5’s of the NBA, but he fits the model for a modern NBA big to a T. Bolden could be selected as early as the back end of the lottery by a team seeking upside and versatility.