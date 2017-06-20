Jonathan Isaac: Forward – Florida State, turns 20 in October

Measurables: 6-11, 205 lbs., 7-1 wingspan

Strengths: Length, Positional Versatility, Defensive Potential, Agility, Athleticism

Weaknesses: Offensive Aggressiveness, Playmaking, Strength, Shooting Consistency

Conclusion: Isaac is a unique hybrid NBA prospect that can develop into a multi-positional defender in the modern NBA. He’s coming into the league as a really tall and lanky small forward with 3-and-D ability. If he gains strength you can see him being flexed into PF/C spots in small ball lineups due to his length at the rim, rebounding knack, and ability to spread the floor. Jonathan has elite defensive potential, which will make him a valuable contributor to any team in the league regardless of how much he develops on offense.

Isaac has a really smooth release, but his shot was inconsistent. He will need to expand his range and knock down corner 3’s to become an elite 3-and-D player. Due to his erratic playing time at Florida State, it was difficult for him to find a rhythm as a creator on offense. If he shows the confidence and desire to do more on offense, his ceiling will compare to any other prospect in this draft class. Teams drafting him will hope he can improve on his ball-handling and playmaking ability with extensive training in the gym, as that could help him turn the corner from high-upside prospect into two-way superstar.

Projection: Big Board #9, Mock Draft #3