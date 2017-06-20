Josh Jackson: Small Forward – Kansas, Turns 21 in February

Measurables: 6-7.75, 203 lbs., 6-9.75 wingspan

Strengths: Basketball IQ, Versatility, Explosiveness, Passing, High Motor, Defensive Potential

Weaknesses: Shooting Mechanics, Consistency, Composure, Off-Court Questions

Conclusion: Jackson came into his freshman year as the general consensus top prospect in the class. And he didn’t disappoint, contributing to a successful Kansas season as a two-way force. However, his well-rounded game lacks a well-defined exceptional skill or trait. Jackson has a good feel for the game, strong handles for a wing, good court-vision and passing ability, elite athleticism, and strong defensive effort and instincts. He even shot the ball effectively from distance, albeit with questionable shooting form and a small sample size. In an NBA offense, the concern is that he will not be a primary ball-handler – and has not shown elite outside shooting ability – making just 1.0 trey per game in college.

There is plenty of room for development and improvement with Jackson, and that should be a big positive for his long term prospects. His floor as an effective contributor in a multitude of ways gives teams comfort that even the worst outcome means they are getting a player who will make his team better. Defensively, he contributes with natural instincts and the athleticism to guard wing players his size, but it will be interesting to see if he can matchup with bigger and stronger forwards at the next level. There are also some off-court concerns that will need to be reviewed, but on the court his base value is crystal clear.

Projection: Big Board #3, Mock Draft #3