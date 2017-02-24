Justin Jackson: SF – UNC, 21 years old

Measurables: 6-8, 190 lbs., 6-11 wingspan

Strengths: Scoring, IQ, Confidence

Weaknesses: Defense, Versatility, Strength

Conclusion: It feels like Jackson has been around for forever, as he is one of the few top ACC prospects that stayed in school past his sophomore season. As a junior this year Justin has taken on more responsibility within the offense and the results have been positive. Usually increased usage comes with a decrease in efficiency, but Jackson is breaking that mold with his scoring up to 18.7 points per night to go with 2.7 three-pointers on almost 40 percent shooting. That is the good news. The bad news is that many NBA scouts will still ask what else Jackson can bring to the NBA. So far the answer is very little. Although he has the length, he doesn’t have the strength to guard most small forwards at the next level. As a guard, Jackson would likely be limited by a lack of speed and quickness. Furthermore, he doesn’t boast impressive defensive instincts or elite rebounding ability. Expect him to score some points in summer league as an undrafted free agent in an effort to stick to an NBA roster.

Big Board #64, Mock Draft: Undrafted