Kadeem Allen: Guard – Arizona – turns 25 in January

Measurables: 6-3, 193 lbs. 6-9 wingspan

Strengths: Defense, Athleticism, Length

Weaknesses: Shooting

Conclusion: Allen didn’t post bad shooting percentages, but he was a relatively modest contributor on offense with a shy trigger from beyond the arc. He was also a mediocre free-throw shooter at best. Still, Kadeem was very arguably Arizona’s top defender, and with his length he could prove capable of covering three positions in the NBA. The most obvious reason Allen might be skipped over on draft day is his age – but even if he’s taken it won’t be in the first round. Thus, he’ll need to prove himself in summer league(s), training camp, and potentially the G-League. If he can eventually show sustained success on offense, there’s a chance he’ll become a valuable rotation player at some point down the road.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft