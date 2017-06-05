Kennedy Meeks: Center – North Carolina – turns 23 in February

Measurables: 6-10, 277 lbs., 7-1 wingspan

Strengths: Rebounding, Strength, Instincts

Weaknesses: Shooting, Defense, Quickness, Length

Conclusion: Meeks is undersized at the center position, and he will have a hard time surviving in the NBA. Combine the lack of wingspan with concerns about his ability to defend along the perimeter and he might have to settle for a career overseas. At the NBA Draft Combine, Meeks finished in the bottom three (among all of this year’s contestants) in four of the five drills testing speed, agility, and explosiveness, the lone exception being the standing vertical leap. Offensively, it’s rather unlikely that Kennedy’s bully-ball tactics will work, and his struggles from the charity stripe further suggest Meeks isn’t made for the modern NBA. There just aren’t many guys at center without shooting range or defensive dominance, and the best have both. While it would be a bit of a surprise to see Meeks selected on draft day, a good showing in the summer league could still result in an invite to training camp.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft