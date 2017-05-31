Kobi Simmons: Point Guard – Arizona – turns 20 in July

Measurables: 6-4, 166 lbs., 6-6 wingspan

Strengths: Quickness, Athleticism

Weaknesses: Shooting, Intangibles, Strength

Conclusion: Simmons is a skinny point guard with lots of talent and athleticism. However, he found himself on the outside of Arizona’s regular rotation after an ugly one-for-nine shooting performance against the University of Washington back on Feb. 18. In 27 of the first 28 contests of the season, Kobi played an integral role for the Wildcats, but he watched his playing time evaporate down the stretch. In those first 28 games, he averaged over 28 minutes per game; in the final nine, he averaged under eight. It was a crowded backcourt for sure, but it was really weird to see Simmons sitting on the bench so much toward the end of the year. Given that his freshman season ended with a whimper, Kobi will almost certainly be fighting for a roster spot whether he’s selected in the second round or not.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft