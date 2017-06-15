Kyle Kuzma: Forward – Utah, turns 22 in July

Measurables: 6-9, 223 lbs., 7-0 wingspan

Strengths: Versatility, Defensive Potential, Shooting, Intangibles, Length, Rebounding

Weaknesses: Playmaking, Consistency, Strength

Conclusion: Kuzma was a versatile defender in college, with the best example being a matchup with Oregon. Kyle spent time covering the likes of Dillon Brooks, Jordan Bell, and Chris Boucher, three potential NBA players with incredibly different offensive skill sets. It’s clear Kuzma takes pride in doing the little things like boxing out and eagerly switching onto perimeter guys. Offensively, he sets a myriad of off-ball screens for teammates, and he has good instincts when it comes to moving without the rock and slashing to the rim. He’s not a great passer, as evidenced by his 2.6 assist-to-2.1 turnover average. However, he was a very unselfish star at Utah, letting the game come to him rather than forcing the issue and making his teammates better in the process. Kuzma didn’t shy away from the spotlight at the end of games either, instead stepping up in those moments whether successful or not. If Kyle can continue to improve his defense and consistency as a shooter, he could become a valuable forward capable of manning both the 3 and the 4. I think he is better-suited to play the stretch 4 in the NBA, but a shift to the 3 can’t be ruled out completely, especially if he proves to be quick enough along the arc. Don’t be surprised if Kuzma sneaks into the late first round, but right now he’s a better bet to land in the early-to-mid second round.

Projection: No. 47 overall in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft