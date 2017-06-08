L.J. Peak: SG/SF – Georgetown, turns 22 next February

Measurables: 6-5, 212 lbs. 6-9 wingspan

Strengths: Size, Strength, Defense

Weaknesses: Three-Point Shooting, Playmaking

Conclusion: Peak improved every season during his three-year career at Georgetown, and it’s unlikely he has peaked. Nevertheless, the most concerning issue with L.J. is his perimeter stroke. He shot much better as a sophomore firing up 2.8 attempts per game than he did as a junior shooting 3.2, and his 33.5 percent mark on 2.7 attempts for his career isn’t inspiring. Peak isn’t the quickest guard, but he has the athleticism, strength, and length to survive along the wing if he can fix the jumper. If he is drafted, it will almost certainly be in the latter portion of the second round.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft