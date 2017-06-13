Lauri Markkanen: Center – Arizona, turns 21 next May

Measurables: 7-0, 225 lbs., 7-0 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Size, Offensive Mobility, Offensive Skill, Post Scoring

Weaknesses: Defense, Strength, Athleticism

Conclusion: Lauri is an extremely unique prospect that has been divisive within the scouting community. His shooting and scoring ability is absolutely elite, and with a quick release and range to the NBA three-point line he will be a menace for opposing defenses. Conversely, opposing offenses will exploit poor defense, especially in the pick and roll. Markkanen’s offensive skill is legitimately reminiscent of Dirk Nowitzki without use of hyperbole. His shooting in Arizona was historic regardless of age or position. Combined with his legitimate seven-foot frame, he will translate immediately as a stretch 5 and be one of the front runners for rookie of the year. An underrated aspect of his scoring skills are his moves in the paint. His footwork is agile and he brings a lot of touch to his post moves. He is comfortable with the hook shot using both hands. Also, he doesn’t settle for threes. Lauri actually gets good post position and depending on the flow of the offense will look to post up first, and then spread out to the arc to open up the floor for his guards. He has room for improvement when it comes to passing out of the post, as his assist-to-turnover ratio was awful; but he is not a willing passer, not a ball-stopper.

The concerns with Lauri’s long term future in the league stem from his lack of shot blocking and defensive production at the center position in college. If his offense is elite, he will still compensate for his defensive deficiencies and stay on the court, but the modern NBA puts a premium on versatile defenders that can guard multiple positions, provide stellar rim protection, or both. Lauri will likely do neither. His core strength is good though – so if he puts on some upper body strength and can hold his ground and box out, he could become a decent on ball defender and rebounder, which would make a huge difference to his value. Currently, he is projected to fall to the back end of the lottery in part because of questions about his defensive limitations as well as lottery team needs. I don’t think he is Ryan Anderson though, and if/when he becomes a passable defensive player, he has legitimate All-Star potential. Don’t sleep on an elite scoring big, even if the league seems to be moving in the opposite direction.

Projection: Big Board #8, Mock Draft #10