London Perrantes: Point Guard, Virginia – turns 23 in October

Measurables: 6-2, 200 lbs., 6-3 wingspan

Strengths: Defense, Leadership, Basketball IQ, Playmaking, Intangibles

Weaknesses: Size, Length, Explosiveness

Conclusion: Though Perrantes is undersized, he plays with a lot of heart and determination on both ends of the floor. He’ll have a tough time keeping pace with the speed and quickness of NBA guards, especially at first, but he has the intangibles and winning mentality to become a mainstay as a backup point guard. Perrantes is a below-the-rim player on offense, but he has a wide assortment of layups in his arsenal and can finish with both hands. Defensively, he is good at putting himself in the right position and avoiding fouls, which is crucial for someone who’s a bit undersized at the next level. In order for Perrantes to earn a roster spot, he’ll need to continue to improve in all areas of the game. Further extending his shooting range and continuing to bulk up would likely go a long way towards helping him survive the rigors of arguably the deepest position in basketball.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft