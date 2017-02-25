Melo Trimble: PG – Maryland, 22 years old

Measurables: 6-3, 190 lbs., 6-2 wingspan

Strengths: Scoring, Playmaking, Pick & Roll, Confidence

Weaknesses: Size, Length, Shooting, Progress

Conclusion: Trimble is looking like a college star that will struggle in the NBA. Shouldering most of the offensive responsibility for the Terrapins for three full seasons, Melo possesses the swag to run a high-level show at the college level. However, he lacks the intangibles NBA GM’s will want from their floor general, and his length is an issue on defense. Furthermore, his shooting runs hot and cold. At 22, he is going to be one of the oldest prospects in the draft and his three seasons have not shown an upward trend of development in his game. Unless Trimble shows something special and drags Maryland to a deep run in the NCAA tournament, his leadership and playmaking qualities will land him late in the second round (at best).

Big Board #51, Mock Draft: #53