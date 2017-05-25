Monte Morris: Point Guard – Iowa State – turns 22 in June

Measurables: 6-3, 175 lbs., 6-4 wingspan

Strengths: Passing, Ball-Handling, Defense, Basketball IQ, Intangibles

Weaknesses: Size, Strength

Conclusion: Morris led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio during all four years of his college career while setting the all-time NCAA record -first as a freshman and then again as a senior. He’s slender compared to most starting point guards at the next level, but Morris mixes the steady leadership and will to defend of a George Hill with the willingness to fire away from the field a-la Monta Ellis. Obviously Morris doesn’t possess George’s 6-9 wingspan or Monta’s amazing athleticism. But if Ellis, who entered the league weighing just 177 lbs., thrived as a score-first shooting guard despite having a wingspan (6-2.75) shorter than his height (6-3.25), there’s no reason to think Morris can’t become a do-it-all guard. Furthermore, if Press Virginia couldn’t stop Monte from controlling the tempo, that’s a pretty good sign he can handle the point guard position in the big leagues.

Most mock drafts have Morris tabbed for the second round, but I think there’s a decent chance Morris develops into a solid starter down the road. He’ll need to add some more meat to his bones and suffer through plenty of growing pains early on, but I’d be surprised if Morris doesn’t stick in the NBA. At the very least, he projects as a capable backup point guard capable of operating in the pick-and-roll and creating offense for himself and others. He has a nice mid-range game, which includes a wide array of fun floaters, and he’s not shy from beyond the arc either. It’s even possible he sneaks into the first round, especially if he builds on an impressive NBA Draft Combine performance and wows teams in individual workouts.

Projection: No. 41 overall in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft