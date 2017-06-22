Nigel Williams-Goss: Point Guard, Gonzaga – turns 23 in September

Measurables: 6-3, 190 lbs., 6-7 wingspan

Strengths: Length, Basketball IQ, Rebounding, Defensive Potential

Weaknesses: Inconsistent Shooting

Conclusion: If NBA scouts were sold on Nigel’s outside shooting, he would be guaranteed to hear his name called at some point in the draft. Nevertheless, Williams-Goss is otherwise pretty well-rounded, and possesses the potential to be a versatile defender. Judging by his junior year Nigel’s jumper has plenty of hope, as he shot a career-best 36.8 percent from beyond the arc while taking the most attempts per game as well. Furthermore, Williams-Goss connected on 86.7 percent from the charity stripe in his final season. It shouldn’t be a surprise if Nigel turns out to be a reliable backup point guard in the NBA, perhaps in the mold of Shaun Livingston, but concerns about his upside, average athleticism, and outside shooting could cause teams to overlook his many strengths in what feels like a very deep draft class.

Projection: No. 80 prospect on Ilia Shatashvili’s “Biggest” Big Board, No. 58 overall in his final mock draft (publishes today)