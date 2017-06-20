P.J. Dozier: Small Forward, South Carolina – turns 21 in October

Measurables: 6-7, 201 lbs., 6-11 wingspan

Strengths: Defense, Length, Athleticism, Aggressiveness

Weaknesses: Three-Point Shooting, Free-Throw Shooting, Offensive Efficiency, Playmaking, Strength

Conclusion: Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell used their long limbs and hunger on both ends to help propel the Gamecocks to the Final Four. Dozier is younger, quicker, longer, and more athletic than Thornwell, but the youngster needs to improve his shot in order to succeed at the next level. P.J. is a terror in transition, but he may struggle in the half court against NBA defenses. After all, he was awful from the charity stripe, shot just 29 percent from three, and averaged about as many points as shot attempts this past year. Based on his size, speed, and bounce alone though, Dozier is still likely to hear his name called on draft day.

Projection: No. 55 overall in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft