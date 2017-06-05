Peter Jok: Shooting Guard – Iowa – turns 24 next March

Measurables: 6-6, 202 lbs., 6-8 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Scoring

Weaknesses: Ball-Handling, Defense, Explosiveness, Strength

Conclusion: Jok broke out as a sharpshooter in his junior year on a Hawkeye squad featuring several seniors – and continued his evolution as a scorer the following year as the team’s leader. He won’t be relied on as a primary offensive option anymore at the next level, but Jok filled it up in college without being an elite athlete thanks to his sweet shooting stroke and sky-high free-throw percentage. Jok needs to tighten up his ball-handling, but it’s his defense that’s most worrisome. He doesn’t always sit in a stance, and he doesn’t slide that smoothly. Overall, his skills, instincts, and effort on that end aren’t up to speed with what he does on offense. Those sporting a 6-8 wingspan should average more than 0.1 blocks per night. With that being said, if Jok bulks up and makes significant strides on defense, he could eventually carve out a role for himself in the NBA.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft