Tony Bradley: Center – UNC, Turns 20 in January

Measurables: 6-10, 250 lbs., 7-5 wingspan

Strengths: Rebounding, Strength, Length, Effort

Weaknesses: Jumper, Raw Skills, Face-Up Game, Scoring in General

Conclusion: Bradley was a pleasant surprise for UNC this year as his high motor energy contributed to their championship season. He looks the part of an NBA center with broad shoulders, elite rebounding, and a 7-5 wingspan. As a teenager his offense has been limited to energy plays similar to the put backs and lobs Tristan Thompson has become notorious for in Cleveland. The difference in whether he can reach his ceiling as an effective two-way center is whether he develops a jumper or a semblance of face-up game. Opposing defenses simply need to keep him off the glass right now to prevent him from getting buckets.

Bradley’s most easily translatable skill to the NBA will be his offensive and defensive rebounding. If he takes advantage of his athletic gifts and works hard on expanding his offensive skills, Bradley could live up to the hype train that has surrounded him since the NCAA season ended. Bradley’s worst outcome is that he settles in as a role player off the bench playing in spurts simply out-hustling opposing bench players and cleaning up the glass. Patience will be key with his development because if chiseled properly Bradley could evolve into the modern rim protecting, pick-and-roll menace 5-man that every team would want. Just don’t put too many eggs into the “he can learn how to shoot” basket.

Projection: Big Board #31, Mock Draft #32