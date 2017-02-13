Vince Edwards: SF – Purdue University, 20 years old

Measurables: 6-8, 225 lbs., 7-0 wingspan

Strengths: Shooting, Playmaking, First Step

Weaknesses: Inconsistency, Defense

Conclusion: Runs hot and cold. When Vince is good he is pretty darn good, but when he is not he is pretty darn bad. No better example than his performances over the last week, 0 points against Maryland followed by 26 against Indiana. Usually a good shooter, Edwards will need to rely on his playmaking more if he can’t find his shot in games. Currently a fringe prospect unless he shows significant improvement on defense. Projects as a role player in the pros without an elite skill. Hopefully his decrease in fouls committed this year is a sign of improved discipline rather than lack of effort.

Big Board #70, Mock Draft: Undrafted