Wesley Iwundu: SG/SF – Kansas State, Turns 23 in December

Measurables: 6-6, 205 lbs., 7-1 wingspan

Strengths: Length, Athleticism, Fluidity, Competitiveness

Weaknesses: Aggressiveness, Physicality, Playmaking

Conclusion: Wesley is a curious prospect due to his elite length and versatility offensively and defensively. In college he could guard four positions effectively and projects as a flexible swingman in the NBA. Although his ball-handling is solid and he successfully ran pick-and-rolls at Kansas State, Iwundu has plenty of room to improve on his playmaking skills. It seemed like he picked his spots instead of forcing the issue and taking over, sometimes to a fault. He projects as role player at the next level, but if he works on becoming a legitimate secondary ball-handler he could be a flexible fourth option on starting units or a second option in bench units.

Coming into the league as a 22-year-old, Iwundu is a well-rounded player prepared to contribute to bench units immediately. His fluidity and physical traits will benefit teams greatly if he puts on some weight. His shooting has shown improvement but remains inconsistent. Developing into a 3-and-D swingman is within his potential outcomes. Defensively he needs to continue improving his instincts and strength. Iwundu looks a lot like Pat McCaw on the court but his upside might be lower due to his age and assertiveness questions.

Projection: Big Board #46, Mock Draft #34