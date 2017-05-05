Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Point Guard – Florida State – 23 years old

Measurables: 6-4, 208 lbs., 6-5 wingspan

Strengths: Size, Strength, Defense, Ball-Handling, Driving, Passing

Weaknesses: Shooting

Conclusion: Rathan-Mayes has the size, strength, soul, and speed to switch and survive on defense, but his age and shooting struggles are two big turnoffs for NBA scouts. Xavier’s two games in the NCAA tournament this year raised even more doubts, as he went just nine-of-22 (41 percent) from the field, including two-of-nine from beyond the arc while handing out eight assists to seven turnovers. Rathan-Mayes is a good rebounder and defender with an enviable build for his position, but that didn’t stop the Xavier Musketeers from sitting back in their zone and letting the Seminoles snipe away. In fairness to Rathan-Mayes, he did post his best shooting percentages from the field and three-point land (45/32) while managing his best assist-to-turnover ratio (4.8 dimes to 1.9 giveaways) in 2016-17. Then again, he also made just 1.1 treys per night, took fewer and fewer threes in each of his three years at FSU, and sank a career-low 53 percent from the charity stripe this season. The glimmer of hope with regard to his jumper is that it doesn’t really look that bad. Given how much he has improved overall, especially in terms of taking care of the ball, it’s conceivable that Rathan-Mayes could eventually cure what might be his only noticeable ailment on the basketball court. He’ll likely be one of the more interesting players to keep an eye on during the summer league.

Projection: Undrafted