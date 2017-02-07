Zach Collins: PF – Gonzaga University, 19 years old

Measurables: 6-11, 215 lbs., 7-0 wingspan

Strengths: Mid-range, rebounding, shot-blocking, transition, hands, pick & roll, getting to the line

Weaknesses: Strength, turnovers, fouls, post-moves, expand range

Conclusion: Zach Collins follows in a long line of big men providing the Bulldogs with efficient scoring and quality post defense as his role continues to gradually expand in his freshman year. Currently playing 17 minutes per game, his per-36 production is eye-popping: 25pts, 14reb, 3blks, 1stl, 66% FG, 78% FT, 39% 3-PT. Usually Gonzaga coach Mark Few prefers to let his upperclassmen start while the freshmen get some seasoning. This process has led to Collins playing between 15-20 minutes a game off the bench. In limited minutes, he has shown unlimited potential, and Collins will probably come back for one more year in Spokane. From there, increased playing time and further development could vault him into a high-end lottery pick for the 2018 NBA Draft. Based on his current pace, he will move up significantly in the next big board and could receive a late first or early second round projection if he decides to leave school over the summer. Needs to improve on his ball control, as he currently has a .33 assist to turnover ratio.

Big Board #79, Mock Draft: Undrafted (Both projections will significantly improve)