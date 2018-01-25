LeBron James and Stephen Curry are set to hop on their conference call to sort out the All-Star squads. And so, LeBron Allen (myself, Gabriel Allen) and Stephen Shatashvili (Ilia Shatashvili) got together for an All-Star Game mock draft.
Let us know where we went wrong and which team would win. Without further ado, let the fun begin.
STARTER DRAFT
LeBron Allen selects: Joel Embiid. Everyone knows that defense wins All-Star games.
Stephen Shatashvili selects: Kevin Durant. Bay Ballers. We run the world.
LA: James Harden. Need some of that sweet spacing. Plus it’s a free trial with free agency on the horizon.
SS: Giannis Antetokounmpo. We already have shooting and KD said Giannis is already better than him. So we welcome Antetokounmpo aboard.
LA: Anthony Davis. We’re going big baby.
SS: DeMarcus Cousins. I’m gonna put you in the lovely situation of deciding between the guy that deserted you this summer and DeRozan. Boogie is rocking with us.
LA: Kyrie Irving. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
SS: DeMar DeRozan. The prettiest mole north of the border.
RESERVE DRAFT
SS: Klay Thompson. We’ll keep it simple and take one of my Bay Area bros, you know, the second-best shooter ever.
LA: Jimmy Butler. We’re going to Chipotle after we get this dub.
SS: Draymond Green. He’ll be the only one who plays defense in this game and I’m terrified of the retribution I’d face for not picking him.
LA: Russell Westbrook. Brodie loves to ball out in these games.
SS: Karl-Anthony Towns. Hottest player in the league this month.
LA: Damian Lillard. Dame Dolla is about to go to work on you guys.
SS: John Wall: We’ll need his playmaking off the bench.
LA: Kristaps Porzingis. UNICORNS R US.
SS: Victor Oladipo. The best singer in the draft, ola Oladipo.
LA: Bradley Beal. Better split those Wizards up.
SS: Kyle Lowry. We’ll keep the brothers of the North together though.
LA: Al Horford. Best two-way big remaining.
SS: Kevin Love. Your team better be making shots because we own the boards.
LA: LaMarcus Aldridge. L.A. drafts L.A. for the big game in L.A. Good luck fellas.
***
Team LA: James, Embiid, Harden, Davis, Irving, Butler, Westbrook, Lillard, Porzingis, Beal, Horford and Aldridge
Team SS: Curry, Durant, Antetokounmpo, Cousins, DeRozan, Thompson, Green, Towns, Wall, Oladipo, Lowry and Love