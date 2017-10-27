We are about five games into the regular season. In other terms, NBA teams are six percent through their 82 game Sisyphus-ian challenge of making the playoffs only to meet their demise against the Golden State Warriors. It also means it’s way too early to reach any conclusions. That isn’t going to stop me from firing off some hot takes, especially when nobody is really going to hold me accountable for them right? Well if you do @ me later on this season, I’m grading my takes on a scale of 1 to 10 for how much I actually believe in the take. 1 represents a complete lack of conviction while a 10 means I would be willing to wager my meager life savings on it. Everything else in between is just a hedge one way or another.

Takes are broken into three different categories; “Cold Fish”, “Mild Tamale”, and “Extra Spicy”. “Cold Fish” takes are one’s that may have been mild/hot takes before the season began but can be taken extremely seriously now that we have some sample size of results to analyze. “Mild Tamale” takes are tasty enough to be the flavor of the month but aren’t going to blow your socks off. Now the “Extra Spicy” takes may require a glass of water.

Cold Fish

Giannis wins MVP: The hipster’s pick for MVP going into this season along with Kawhi Leonard, he has come out of the gates averaging 36/11/5/2/1 on over 60 percent from the field. Inspector Gadget with longest limbs on this flat earth is looking like MJ in the paint and playing with even more fire and swagger. Separating himself from other candidates for the award already, he has to be considered an early favorite for the award especially if the Bucks continue to have success. When he learns how to shoot, it will be all over. There is nothing really left to say about the Giannis experience, just make sure you catch him when he visits your city. 8/10

Mild Tamale

Magic finish the season above .500: Two weeks ago, this would have been the hottest take on the list. But we didn’t know Nic Vucevic could make six 3’s in a game. Now he looks like best center in the conference not named Embiid. How about beating the Cavs without Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon? How about Gordon going off for 40+ while exhibiting expanded range and smoother shooting form? What’s next, Mario Hezonja finally breaking out? Their wins over the Cavs, Heat, and Nets all look legit, with their only loss a tight contest in Brooklyn. Am I convinced they will stay above .500? Nope. Do I think it can happen? Yes. Their complementary players have exceeded all expectations and will need to continue to do so. Jonathan Simmons is a huge addition, and if DJ Augustin continues to play with swagger all it takes is for Coach Vogel to unlock Isaac’s supernatural defensive potential and this Magic squad will give panic attacks to anyone. 6/10

Extra Spicy

Bucks finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference: This take comes as a package with the Giannis MVP campaign. It also follows a very quick process-of-elimination game that I played with the other contenders for the top spot in the conference. The Cavaliers use the regular season much like other teams use the preseason as an opportunity to break a light sweat. The Celtics lost their best all-around player (Gordon Hayward) and will spend most of this season tinkering with lineups and adjusting for all their new players. The Wizards have the talent and roster continuity to make the leap this year, but they just lost to the Lakers. So if last year was the Russell Westbrook season and this year is going to be the Giannis Antetokounmpo season, when Jabari Parker returns this team just might have the talent and desire to win more games than any other team in their conference. By the way, am I the only one wondering if the Pistons regret trading away Greg Monroe instead of Andre Drummond? The loss at home to the Celtics is disheartening, but we can blame it on the replica floor. This is an extra spicy take, so it’s not supposed to be easy! 4/10

Bonus

If you made it this far, you deserve a couple complimentary bonus takes, so here they are: Kevin Durant will make an NBA All-Defensive team, because he has never done so before and that is a total joke. It’s time to flip the narrative on the smooth scoring supernova and reward him for his elite defensive production!

AND: *Whispers* The Clippers will go 82-0 only to be swept in the 1st rd by Memphis