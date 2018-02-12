Ben Simmons (16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.9 minutes per game): An Australian thoroughbred, Ben came out of the gates head and shoulders above the rest of the rookie class. His size and strength have helped him exhibit consistent brilliance as the Sixers’ point guard from the opening (liberty) bell. With a non-existent jumpshot as the lone crack in his armor, Simmons has still performed at an elite level by using the rest of his skill set to his advantage. When given space he consistently blows by good NBA defenders with a swift first step, finishing strong at the rim. Don’t think anyone expected him to use a wide array of hook-shots and off-balance jumpers, but they are going in early and often. The biggest revelation has been his defense. He can already be considered an above average defender in this league, something very rare for a rookie. His strength and length allow him to battle with big men in the post and his lateral speed, quick hands, and natural instincts make him a nuisance on the perimeter as well. When it comes to rebounding and passing he’s elite, but we already knew that from his high school mixtapes and LSU statistics. Over the past few weeks a combination of getting snubbed from the All-Star game and the sound of Donovan Mitchell creeping up on him may have inspired him to elevate his game and try something new: shooting more mid-range jumpers. The arc is flat, but they are occasionally going in. Now imagine that, Ben Simmons with a jump-shot? Might explain why the Eagles’ Super Bowl win inspired 76ers All-Star teammate Joel Embiid to proclaim “We’re Next!”

Donovan Mitchell (19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game): No idea how he was left off the initial list of participants for the Dunk Contest, but the one benefit of Aaron Gordon’s unfortunate injury was Mitchell’s subsequent invitation to the event. An exciting, high-flying athlete, Mitchell has exceeded even the most lofty of superlatives from his pre-draft hype bandwagon. A streaky scorer and playmaker at Louisville whose translatable skill to the NBA was supposed to be his defense, Mitchell has actually been a consistent offensive force while focusing predominantly on that end of the floor. Averaging nearly 20/4/4 on 45/35/84 shooting splits, Donovan has proven that he is willing and able to carry the offensive load for the Jazz. Tyreke Evans’ 20/5/5 rookie season is a cautionary tale of putting too much credence in high volume offensive numbers for a rookie suddenly thrust into his team’s primary scoring role, but Mitchell can avoid Tyreke’s eventual career path by continuing to improve on his shooting and utilizing his elite athleticism on the defensive end of the floor. He might not be first on this rookie ladder but Mitchell is definitely the top player of the 2017 NBA Draft that teams are lamenting most for letting him slip.

Jayson Tatum (13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 assists and 0.8 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game): After trading down from the first overall spot to draft Tatum third, Danny Ainge bragged that he would have taken Tatum at one. Right now he can brag again about how well that has turned out for him so far. Time will tell how that trade really works out, but Tatum has clearly been worthy of his selection. Jayson looked to be a natural scorer at Duke, but his shooting stroke looks smoother and quicker than it ever was in college — plus he has extended it. If anyone had told Ainge pre-draft that Tatum would lead the NBA in three-point shooting percentage through several months of the season, even he wouldn’t take it seriously. But truth is stranger than fiction and even with a colder shooting January, Tatum still boasts 48/43/82 splits. Even more surprisingly, he has transitioned seamlessly into Brad Stevens’ defensive system. The Celtics have a flexible scoring forward that they can play with confidence for the next decade. That is exactly what you want to snag in the lottery.

Lauri Markkanen (15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game): Where are all the haters now? Not only was Lauri the most criticized top prospect in this draft, he also happened to end up in a trade that was heavily scrutinized. Several months later the Finnish sensation has made the Bulls look very smart. His critics may still latch onto concerns about his lack of athleticism and rim-protecting abilities, but they will need to concede that his elite shooting has translated effectively to the pros. Lauri has been surprisingly nimble for a 7-footer and continues to find himself in scoring positions. His rebounding has been solid and should continue to improve as he bulks up. He will never be an elite defender, but if he is an elite offensive player and a good rebounder, why can’t he emulate Dirk’s career (at least to a certain extent)? Lauri is the type of player that sees his stock drop over the summer when his weaknesses get dissected, but then he steps on the court and the equity begins to build up with every productive minute he spends on the court getting buckets.