The first two-fifths of the NBA season are in the books. While the West appears to be somewhat settled, at least regarding the top seven teams, the Eastern Conference is overflowing with uncertainty.

Four teams—Cleveland, Toronto, Boston, and Charlotte—look like locks to make the playoffs. After that, there are a whopping eight teams hovering in the .500 neighborhood, and a mere 3.5 games separate the fifth-placed Atlanta Hawks (18-16) from the 12th-placed Orlando Magic (15-20).

Washington 16-16 Milwaukee 17-17 Indiana 17-18 New York 16-17 Chicago 16-18 Detroit 16-20

The Hawks are entertaining offers for All-Star forward and soon-to-be free agent Paul Millsap. The Wizards have won seven of the last 10 games, but could just as easily lose seven of the next 10. The Pacers’ Paul George is constructing conspiracy theories. The Bulls are who we thought they were, a gritty group that can’t shoot from the perimeter. Detroit has been disappointing, but Reggie Jackson is just beginning to resemble Reggie Jackson.

But what about the Knicks?

Well, they’ve lost four straight games, their worst streak of the season. Still, a close loss at home on Christmas day against the Celtics and three narrow road losses versus the Hawks, Pelicans, and Rockets is nothing to be ashamed about. New York can still rebound and regather its swagger. The problem is that this all starts with Derrick Rose, the former MVP who is averaging fewer assists per game (4.4) than in any season besides his 10-game campaign cut short by a torn meniscus back in 2013-14. When someone has Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis on their squad, how do they manage to pull that off?

“I think we have a great team…what’s going to make us successful is putting the team before ourselves individually.”

Rose was a star since the moment he entered the NBA, a brash, bouncy young man leaping into the hearts of Chicagoans. That was then, this is now. The 28-year-old guard is not adapting. Instead, he is only going backwards, taking nearly 16 shots in his 32 minutes per game. Rose is also taking just 1.5 of those shots per night from beyond the arc. Sometimes it’s forcing stuff that simply isn’t there, and other times it’s just plain old poor shot selection. For instance, this is not a good look.

Neither is this. Take a peak at how genuinely bored Carmelo looks at the top of the key as Buddy Hield casually sags off of him.

Everybody and their mother knows Rose is going to shoot when he turns the corner here, and even Jrue Holiday seems perturbed that Rose didn’t realize Porzingis and Anthony were both open.

Again, here’s Rose trying to force it against a solid defender in Holiday.

To be fair, Rose also did some nice things in Friday’s loss to the Pelicans. He unleashed a wicked crossover on Holiday before throwing down a monster two-handed jam.

He made a beautiful backdoor cut for an easy layup.

He attacked the cup.

But by the end of the night, he had just one assist to 21 shot attempts. That’s not going to cut it.

In my opinion, the recipe for success (however mild it may be) in New York starts and ends with Rose beginning a New Year’s shot diet. The numbers support my theory, at least thus far. If we throw away the Dec. 13 game against the Phoenix Suns (in which Rose only managed to play 10 minutes before leaving due to injury), the Knickerbockers’ point guard is averaging 18.8 shots per game in 13 losses this season, compared to 13.7 in 15 wins. Rose has taken 40 more shots during those 13 losses than he has during those 15 wins. And so my suggestion, which should always be taken with a giant grain of salt, is that D-Rose should play pass-first basketball in 2017. Try to take only 10 shots per night. Make each one count. Sure, Derrick is only 28 years old, but he has suffered more injuries and logged more miles than most. He isn’t what he used to be, nor does he need to be. It’s time that Rose comes to grips with that.