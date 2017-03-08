Here’s the Net Set Top Ten NAIA Ranking, based upon the NAIA Coaches Poll of March 7, 2017 and the Pablo Ranking of March 6, 2017. In this edition of the Net Set NAIA Top Ten Ranking, Grand View and Missouri Baptist are tied for the top spot while Park has dropped to number three. Ottawa comes in at number 4 while Lourdes and Warner are tied for the number 5 rank.

NS Rank School Conf. / Group Location W-L NS Index NAIA Poll 3/7 Pablo Rank 3/6 T 1 Grand View Vikings HAAC Des Moines, Iowa 13-3 1.50 1 2 T 1 Missouri Baptist Spartans UG #3 St. Louis, Missouri 14-2 1.50 2 1 3 Park Pirates UG #3 Kansas City, Missouri 16-2 3.00 3 3 4 Ottawa Braves UG #3 Ottawa, Kansas 15-2 4.00 4 4 T 5 Lourdes Gray Wolves UG #2 Sylvania, Ohio 13-4 5.50 6 5 T 5 Warner Royals UG #1 Lake Wales, Florida 13-4 5.50 5 6 7 Clarke Crusaders HAAC Dubuque, Iowa 14-4 8.00 9 7 8 Robert Morris Eagles CCAC Chicago, Illinois 18-6 8.50 7 10 9 Benedictine Mesa Redhawks UG #2 Mesa, Arizona 7-6 9.50 10 9 10 Missouri Valley Vikings HAAC Marshall, Missouri 13-8 10.00 8 12

And, waiting in the wings should any of the current NAIA Top Ten falter, are the Saint Ambrose Fighting Bees and the Cardinal Stritch Wolves, both out of the CCAC. Both teams are having excellent seasons, as their stats below show. Additionally, both teams must be considered credible threats to reach the NAIA National Invitational Championship tournament on April 19 through April 22.

11 Saint Ambrose Fighting Bees CCAC Davenport, Iowa 9-6 12.50 11 14 12 Cardinal Stritch Wolves CCAC Milwaukee, Wisconsin 18-4 14.00 12 16

Conference/Group Legend

CCAC – Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference

HAAC – Heart of America Athletic Conference

UG #1 – Unaffiliated Group #1 consisting of Appalachian Athletic Conference, Mid-South Conference, River States Conference, and Sun Conference

UG #2 – Unaffiliated Group #2 consisting of California Pacific Conference, Golden State Athletic Conference, and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference

UG #3 – Unaffiliated Group #3 consisting of American Midwest Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference, and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference

Applied to sports teams, a poll (sometimes called a rating) involves an opinion of a team’s performances by someone who is knowledgeable about both the sport involved and the team in question. A poll is therefore an informed opinion and a subsequent ordering of teams based upon this informed opinion. A ranking involves a statistical or mathematical analysis based on the performance of a team and the performances of its opponents. A ranking is therefore a mathematical or statistical analysis which evaluates the performances of teams. Polls and rankings complement each other because each represents a different viewpoint and a different “skill set” in terms of evaluating volleyball performance.

The Net Set Ranking is a mathematical, numerical average based upon performances of teams in three other polls/rankings. In the Net Set Ranking, the team’s position in each of the three other polls is totaled and then averaged to create a Net Set Index. This Net Set Index is then arranged, or ranked, in ascending order, with the lowest Net Set Index determining the number 1 team, the next lowest Net Set Index determining the number 2 team, and so forth. By combining polls and rankings into a single index number, we obtain both the mathematical benefits of the rankings and the human performance insights of coaches and journalists from the polls.

Net Set Rankings and the Net Set Index are a mathematical average from these two polls/rankings.

1. The NAIA Coaches Poll (3/7/2017). The NAIA, or the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, publishes an outstanding bi-weekly poll for men’s volleyball its member coaches. Thus, NAIA Coaches are voting on the teams in the NAIA poll, providing their unique insights since these are the coaches who have seen the NAIA teams up-close and personal. The latest NAIA Coaches Poll is available on the NAIA website at http://www.NAIA.org.

2. The Pablo Rankings (3/6/2017). The Pablo Rankings are an incredibly ingenious ranking system that operates on a probabilistic, algorithmic approach and analyzes and measures the difference in abilities between two teams overall and in a match. In terms of accuracy and predictive analytics, the Pablo Rankings are the most accurate probabilistic model available today. You can find a detailed explanation of the Pablo Rankings, as well as the actual Pablo Rankings, on the MiddleHitter website at http://www.MiddleHitter.com.

