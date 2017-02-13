When applied to sports teams, a poll (sometimes called a rating) involves an opinion of a team’s performances by someone who is knowledgeable about both the sport involved and the team in question. A poll is therefore an informed opinion and a subsequent ordering of teams based upon this informed opinion. A ranking involves an analysis, either mathematical or statistical, based on the performance of a team and the performances of its opponents. A ranking is therefore a mathematical or statistical analysis which evaluates the performances of teams. Polls and rankings complement each other because each represents a different viewpoint and a different “skill set” in terms of evaluating volleyball performance.
In men’s volleyball, the only ranking system which compares all divisions (DI. DII. DIII, and NAIA) is the Pablo Rankings. The Pablo Rankings are an incredibly ingenious ranking system that operates on a probabilistic, algorithmic approach and analyzes and measures the difference in abilities between two teams overall and in a match. In terms of accuracy and predictive analytics, the Pablo Rankings are the most accurate probabilistic model available today. You can find a detailed explanation of the Pablo Rankings, as well as the actual Pablo Rankings, on the MiddleHitter website at www.MiddleHitter.com.
|
Pablo Rank
|
School
|
Div.
|
Conf. / Group*
|
Strength of Schedule
|
Pablo Score
|
1
|
Ohio State
|
DI
|
MIVA
|
8364 (7)
|
9940
|
2
|
Hawaii
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8021 (16)
|
9285
|
3
|
UCLA
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8682 (2)
|
9250
|
4
|
BYU
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8538 (3)
|
9140
|
5
|
CSU Long Beach
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8188 (13)
|
9115
|
6
|
UC Irvine
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8512 (4)
|
8545
|
7
|
Ball State
|
DI
|
MIVA
|
7614 (23)
|
8510
|
8
|
Stanford
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8247 (10)
|
8120
|
9
|
Lewis
|
DII
|
MIVA
|
7798 (19)
|
8035
|
10
|
Pepperdine
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8356 (8)
|
8010
|
11
|
Loyola
|
DI
|
MIVA
|
7960 (17)
|
7990
|
12
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8465 (5)
|
7980
|
13
|
Penn State
|
DI
|
EIVA
|
8238 (11)
|
7905
|
14
|
CSUN
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
7292 (28)
|
7740
|
15
|
USC
|
DI
|
MPSF
|
8883 (1)
|
7530
|
16
|
Grand View
|
NAIA
|
HAAC
|
6708 (31)
|
7410
|
17
|
Grand Canyon
|
DI
|
MIVA
|
8194 (12)
|
7400
|
18
|
UCSD
|
DII
|
MPSF
|
8276 (9)
|
7390
|
19
|
Springfield
|
DIII
|
IND
|
5342 (66)
|
7265
|
20
|
Ottawa Braves
|
NAIA
|
UG #3
|
5223 (68)
|
7250
|
21
|
St. Francis
|
DI
|
EIVA
|
8151 (14)
|
7110
|
22
|
Park Pirates
|
NAIA
|
UG #3
|
5569 (56)
|
7090
|
23
|
Stevens Tech
|
DIII
|
UVC
|
5122 (70)
|
7060
|
24
|
George Mason
|
DI
|
EIVA
|
7348 (26)
|
6965
|
25
|
Missouri Baptist
|
NAIA
|
UG #3
|
6597 (32)
|
6795
*Conference/Group Legend for NCAA
CCAC – Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference
HAAC – Heart of America Athletic Conference
UG #1 – Unaffiliated Group #1 consisting of Appalachian Athletic Conference, Mid-South Conference, River States Conference, and Sun Conference
UG #2 – Unaffiliated Group #2 consisting of California Pacific Conference, Golden State Athletic Conference, and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference
UG #3 – Unaffiliated Group #3 consisting of American Midwest Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference, and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference
