When applied to sports teams, a poll (sometimes called a rating) involves an opinion of a team’s performances by someone who is knowledgeable about both the sport involved and the team in question. A poll is therefore an informed opinion and a subsequent ordering of teams based upon this informed opinion. A ranking involves an analysis, either mathematical or statistical, based on the performance of a team and the performances of its opponents. A ranking is therefore a mathematical or statistical analysis which evaluates the performances of teams. Polls and rankings complement each other because each represents a different viewpoint and a different “skill set” in terms of evaluating volleyball performance.

In men’s volleyball, the only ranking system which compares all divisions (DI. DII. DIII, and NAIA) is the Pablo Rankings. The Pablo Rankings are an incredibly ingenious ranking system that operates on a probabilistic, algorithmic approach and analyzes and measures the difference in abilities between two teams overall and in a match. In terms of accuracy and predictive analytics, the Pablo Rankings are the most accurate probabilistic model available today. You can find a detailed explanation of the Pablo Rankings, as well as the actual Pablo Rankings, on the MiddleHitter website at www.MiddleHitter.com.

Pablo Rank School Div. Conf. / Group* Strength of Schedule Pablo Score 1 Ohio State DI MIVA 8364 (7) 9940 2 Hawaii DI MPSF 8021 (16) 9285 3 UCLA DI MPSF 8682 (2) 9250 4 BYU DI MPSF 8538 (3) 9140 5 CSU Long Beach DI MPSF 8188 (13) 9115 6 UC Irvine DI MPSF 8512 (4) 8545 7 Ball State DI MIVA 7614 (23) 8510 8 Stanford DI MPSF 8247 (10) 8120 9 Lewis DII MIVA 7798 (19) 8035 10 Pepperdine DI MPSF 8356 (8) 8010 11 Loyola DI MIVA 7960 (17) 7990 12 UC Santa Barbara DI MPSF 8465 (5) 7980 13 Penn State DI EIVA 8238 (11) 7905 14 CSUN DI MPSF 7292 (28) 7740 15 USC DI MPSF 8883 (1) 7530 16 Grand View NAIA HAAC 6708 (31) 7410 17 Grand Canyon DI MIVA 8194 (12) 7400 18 UCSD DII MPSF 8276 (9) 7390 19 Springfield DIII IND 5342 (66) 7265 20 Ottawa Braves NAIA UG #3 5223 (68) 7250 21 St. Francis DI EIVA 8151 (14) 7110 22 Park Pirates NAIA UG #3 5569 (56) 7090 23 Stevens Tech DIII UVC 5122 (70) 7060 24 George Mason DI EIVA 7348 (26) 6965 25 Missouri Baptist NAIA UG #3 6597 (32) 6795

*Conference/Group Legend for NCAA

EIVA – Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association

IND – Independent

MIVA – Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association

MPSF – Mountain Pacific Sports Federation

UVC – United Volleyball Conference

CCAC – Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference

HAAC – Heart of America Athletic Conference

UG #1 – Unaffiliated Group #1 consisting of Appalachian Athletic Conference, Mid-South Conference, River States Conference, and Sun Conference

UG #2 – Unaffiliated Group #2 consisting of California Pacific Conference, Golden State Athletic Conference, and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference

UG #3 – Unaffiliated Group #3 consisting of American Midwest Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference, and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference

