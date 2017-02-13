Quantcast
Combined Pablo Rankings 2/6/17
Posted by on February 12, 2017

When applied to sports teams, a poll (sometimes called a rating) involves an opinion of a team’s performances by someone who is knowledgeable about both the sport involved and the team in question. A poll is therefore an informed opinion and a subsequent ordering of teams based upon this informed opinion. A ranking involves an analysis, either mathematical or statistical, based on the performance of a team and the performances of its opponents. A ranking is therefore a mathematical or statistical analysis which evaluates the performances of teams. Polls and rankings complement each other because each represents a different viewpoint and a different “skill set” in terms of evaluating volleyball performance.

In men’s volleyball, the only ranking system which compares all divisions (DI. DII. DIII, and NAIA) is the Pablo Rankings. The Pablo Rankings are an incredibly ingenious ranking system that operates on a probabilistic, algorithmic approach and analyzes and measures the difference in abilities between two teams overall and in a match. In terms of accuracy and predictive analytics, the Pablo Rankings are the most accurate probabilistic model available today. You can find a detailed explanation of the Pablo Rankings, as well as the actual Pablo Rankings, on the MiddleHitter website at www.MiddleHitter.com.

Pablo Rank

School

Div.

Conf. / Group*

Strength of Schedule

Pablo Score

1

Ohio State

DI

MIVA

8364 (7)

9940

2

Hawaii

DI

MPSF

8021 (16)

9285

3

UCLA

DI

MPSF

8682 (2)

9250

4

BYU

DI

MPSF

8538 (3)

9140

5

CSU Long Beach

DI

MPSF

8188 (13)

9115

6

UC Irvine

DI

MPSF

8512 (4)

8545

7

Ball State

DI

MIVA

7614 (23)

8510

8

Stanford

DI

MPSF

8247 (10)

8120

9

Lewis

DII

MIVA

7798 (19)

8035

10

Pepperdine

DI

MPSF

8356 (8)

8010

11

Loyola

DI

MIVA

7960 (17)

7990

12

UC Santa Barbara

DI

MPSF

8465 (5)

7980

13

Penn State

DI

EIVA

8238 (11)

7905

14

CSUN

DI

MPSF

7292 (28)

7740

15

USC

DI

MPSF

8883 (1)

7530

16

Grand View

NAIA

HAAC

6708 (31)

7410

17

Grand Canyon

DI

MIVA

8194 (12)

7400

18

UCSD

DII

MPSF

8276 (9)

7390

19

Springfield

DIII

IND

5342 (66)

7265

20

Ottawa Braves

NAIA

UG #3

5223 (68)

7250

21

St. Francis

DI

EIVA

8151 (14)

7110

22

Park Pirates

NAIA

UG #3

5569 (56)

7090

23

Stevens Tech

DIII

UVC

5122 (70)

7060

24

George Mason

DI

EIVA

7348 (26)

6965

25

Missouri Baptist

NAIA

UG #3

6597 (32)

6795

*Conference/Group Legend for NCAA

EIVA – Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association

IND – Independent

MIVA – Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association

MPSF – Mountain Pacific Sports Federation

UVC – United Volleyball Conference

