DI/DII Rankings
D1//D2 Top Twelve. The Top Twelve is an odd number, but it is one-fourth, to the nearest whole number, of the 46 teams in DI/DII men’s volleyball. These Top Twelve teams are based on the January 16, 2017, AVCA Coaches Poll. Eight of these twelve teams (66.7%) are from the MPSF, three (25.0%) are from the MIVA, and one team (8.3%) is from the EIVA.
https://www.avca.org/polls/dii-men/1-16-2017.html
|
Rank
|
School
|
Conference
|
Location
|
W–L
|
1
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
MIVA
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
5-0
|
2
|
UCLA Bruins
|
MPSF
|
Los Angeles, California
|
4-1
|
3
|
BYU Cougars
|
MPSF
|
Provo, Utah
|
4-1
|
4
|
CSU Long Beach 49ers
|
MPSF
|
Long Beach, California
|
4-1
|
5
|
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
|
MPSF
|
Manoa, Hawai’i
|
5-0
|
6
|
UC Irvine Anteaters
|
MPSF
|
Irvine, California
|
5-1
|
7
|
Pepperdine Wave
|
MPSF
|
Malibu, California
|
2-1
|
8
|
Lewis Flyers
|
MIVA
|
Romeoville, Illinois
|
3-1
|
9
|
Loyola-Chicago Ramblers
|
MIVA
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
3-2
|
10
|
Stanford Cardinal
|
MPSF
|
Palo Alto, California
|
3-2
|
11
|
George Mason Patriots
|
EIVA
|
Fairfax, Virginia
|
3-1
|
12
|
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
|
MPSF
|
Santa Barbara, California
|
4-1
CCAR, or Conference Carolinas (as of 1/16/2017).
http://www.conferencecarolinas.com/sports/mvball/2016-17/standings
|
Rank
|
School
|
Location
|
CONF
W – L
|
TOTAL
W – L
|
1
|
King Tornado
|
Bristol, Tennessee
|
0-0
|
2-0
|
2
|
Barton Bulldogs
|
Wilson, North Carolina
|
0-0
|
1-0
|
3
|
Emmanuel Lions
|
Franklin Springs, Georgia
|
0-0
|
1-1
|
4
|
Lees-McRae Bobcats
|
Banner Elk, North Carolina
|
0-0
|
1-1
|
5
|
Mount Olive Trojans
|
Mount Olive, North Carolina
|
0-0
|
1-3
|
6
|
Pfeiffer Falcons
|
Misenheimer, North Carolina
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
7
|
Belmont Abbey Crusaders
|
Belmont, North Carolina
|
0-0
|
0-1
|
8
|
Limestone Saints
|
Gaffney, South Carolina
|
0-0
|
0-1
|
9
|
Erskine Flying Fleet
|
Due West, South Carolina
|
0-0
|
0-3
|
10
|
North Greenville
|
Greenville, South Carolina
|
0-0
|
0-4
EIVA, or Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (as of 1/16/2017).
http://www.eivavolleyball.com/landing/index
|
Rank
|
School
|
Location
|
CONF
W – L
|
TOTAL
W – L
|
1
|
George Mason Patriots
|
Fairfax, Virginia
|
1-0
|
3-1
|
2
|
St. Francis Red Flash
|
Loretto, Pennsylvania
|
0-0
|
3-2
|
3
|
Sacred Heart Pioneers
|
Fairfield, Connecticut
|
0-0
|
2-0
|
4
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
State College, Pennsylvania
|
0-0
|
2-2
|
5
|
Princeton Tigers
|
Princeton, New Jersey
|
0-0
|
2-2
|
6
|
NJIT Highlanders
|
Newark, New Jersey
|
0-0
|
1-2
|
7
|
Harvard Crimson
|
Boston, Massachusetts
|
0-0
|
0-2
|
8
|
Charleston Golden Eagles
|
Charleston, West Virginia
|
0-0
|
0-2
MIVA, or Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (as of 1/16/2017).
http://mivavolleyball.com/sports/mvball/2016-17/standings
|
Rank
|
School
|
Location
|
CONF
W – L
|
TOTAL
W – L
|
1
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
0-0
|
5-0
|
2
|
Ball State Cardinals
|
Muncie, Indiana
|
0-0
|
4-1
|
3
|
Lewis Flyers
|
Romeoville, Indiana
|
0-0
|
3-1
|
4
|
Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
0-0
|
3-2
|
5
|
Grand Canyon Antelopes
|
Phoenix, Arizona
|
0-0
|
1-3
|
6
|
McKendree Bearcats
|
Lebanon, Illinois
|
0-0
|
1-6
|
7
|
Lindenwood Lions
|
St. Charles, Missouri
|
0-0
|
0-3
|
8
|
Quincy Hawks
|
Quincy, Illinois
|
0-0
|
0-3
|
9
|
IPFW Mastodons
|
Ft. Wayne. Indiana
|
0-0
|
0-6
MPSF, or Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (as of 1/16/2017).
http://www.mpsports.org/ot/standings.html
|
Rank
|
School
|
Location
|
CONF
W – L
|
TOTAL
W – L
|
1
|
UCLA Bruins
|
Los Angeles, California
|
2-0
|
4-1
|
2
|
UC Irvine Anteaters
|
Irvine, California
|
2-1
|
5-1
|
3
|
CSU Northridge
|
Northridge, California
|
1-1
|
6-1
|
4
|
USC Trojans
|
Los Angeles, California
|
1-1
|
2-3
|
5
|
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
|
Santa Barbara, California
|
1-1
|
4-1
|
6
|
CSU Long Beach 49ers
|
Long Beach, California
|
1-1
|
4-1
|
7
|
California Baptist Lancers
|
Riverside, California
|
1-1
|
2-3
|
8
|
Pepperdine Waves
|
Malibu, California
|
0-0
|
2-1
|
9
|
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
|
Manoa, Hawai’i
|
0-0
|
5-0
|
10
|
BYU Cougars
|
Provo, Utah
|
0-0
|
4-1
|
11
|
Stanford Cardinal
|
Palo Alto, California
|
0-0
|
3-2
|
12
|
UC San Diego Tritons
|
San Diego, California
|
0-0
|
0-4
Anyway, that’s the current D1/D2 situation report. See you tomorrow!
LET’S GROW VOLLEYBALL!
UC San Diego, UCLA, Stanford, BYU, , Hawai’i, Ohio State, USC, Big 10, Pac-12, Pac 12, polls, rankings, volleyball, college volleyball, men’s volleyball, NCAA, DI, Division I, AVCA, Division I, coaches, B1G, Big10, Big West, Brigham Young University, Bruins, BYU, Cardinal college volleyball, Cougars, D1 volleyball, Division I volleyball, Hawaii, Shawn Olmstead, Hugh McCutcheon, indoor volleyball, NCAA volleyball, Nittany Lions, Penn State, Rainbow Warriors, RichKern.com, Stanford, UCLA, UH, University of Hawaii, VBM, volleyball, Volleyball Magazine, VolleyballMag.com, Pablo Rankings, NCAA RPI, Stanford Cardinal, Grand Canyon, Concordia Irvine, California Baptist, UC Irvine, CSU Long Beach, CSU Northridge, Pepperdine, Marv Dunphy, Alan Knipe, John Speraw, David Kniffin, Erskine, Barton,