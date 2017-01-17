DI/DII Rankings

D1//D2 Top Twelve. The Top Twelve is an odd number, but it is one-fourth, to the nearest whole number, of the 46 teams in DI/DII men’s volleyball. These Top Twelve teams are based on the January 16, 2017, AVCA Coaches Poll. Eight of these twelve teams (66.7%) are from the MPSF, three (25.0%) are from the MIVA, and one team (8.3%) is from the EIVA.

Rank School Conference Location W–L 1 Ohio State Buckeyes MIVA Columbus, Ohio 5-0 2 UCLA Bruins MPSF Los Angeles, California 4-1 3 BYU Cougars MPSF Provo, Utah 4-1 4 CSU Long Beach 49ers MPSF Long Beach, California 4-1 5 Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors MPSF Manoa, Hawai’i 5-0 6 UC Irvine Anteaters MPSF Irvine, California 5-1 7 Pepperdine Wave MPSF Malibu, California 2-1 8 Lewis Flyers MIVA Romeoville, Illinois 3-1 9 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers MIVA Chicago, Illinois 3-2 10 Stanford Cardinal MPSF Palo Alto, California 3-2 11 George Mason Patriots EIVA Fairfax, Virginia 3-1 12 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos MPSF Santa Barbara, California 4-1

CCAR, or Conference Carolinas (as of 1/16/2017).

Rank School Location CONF W – L TOTAL W – L 1 King Tornado Bristol, Tennessee 0-0 2-0 2 Barton Bulldogs Wilson, North Carolina 0-0 1-0 3 Emmanuel Lions Franklin Springs, Georgia 0-0 1-1 4 Lees-McRae Bobcats Banner Elk, North Carolina 0-0 1-1 5 Mount Olive Trojans Mount Olive, North Carolina 0-0 1-3 6 Pfeiffer Falcons Misenheimer, North Carolina 0-0 0-0 7 Belmont Abbey Crusaders Belmont, North Carolina 0-0 0-1 8 Limestone Saints Gaffney, South Carolina 0-0 0-1 9 Erskine Flying Fleet Due West, South Carolina 0-0 0-3 10 North Greenville Greenville, South Carolina 0-0 0-4

EIVA, or Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (as of 1/16/2017).

Rank School Location CONF W – L TOTAL W – L 1 George Mason Patriots Fairfax, Virginia 1-0 3-1 2 St. Francis Red Flash Loretto, Pennsylvania 0-0 3-2 3 Sacred Heart Pioneers Fairfield, Connecticut 0-0 2-0 4 Penn State Nittany Lions State College, Pennsylvania 0-0 2-2 5 Princeton Tigers Princeton, New Jersey 0-0 2-2 6 NJIT Highlanders Newark, New Jersey 0-0 1-2 7 Harvard Crimson Boston, Massachusetts 0-0 0-2 8 Charleston Golden Eagles Charleston, West Virginia 0-0 0-2

MIVA, or Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (as of 1/16/2017).

Rank School Location CONF W – L TOTAL W – L 1 Ohio State Buckeyes Columbus, Ohio 0-0 5-0 2 Ball State Cardinals Muncie, Indiana 0-0 4-1 3 Lewis Flyers Romeoville, Indiana 0-0 3-1 4 Loyola Chicago Ramblers Chicago, Illinois 0-0 3-2 5 Grand Canyon Antelopes Phoenix, Arizona 0-0 1-3 6 McKendree Bearcats Lebanon, Illinois 0-0 1-6 7 Lindenwood Lions St. Charles, Missouri 0-0 0-3 8 Quincy Hawks Quincy, Illinois 0-0 0-3 9 IPFW Mastodons Ft. Wayne. Indiana 0-0 0-6

MPSF, or Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (as of 1/16/2017).

Rank School Location CONF W – L TOTAL W – L 1 UCLA Bruins Los Angeles, California 2-0 4-1 2 UC Irvine Anteaters Irvine, California 2-1 5-1 3 CSU Northridge Northridge, California 1-1 6-1 4 USC Trojans Los Angeles, California 1-1 2-3 5 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Santa Barbara, California 1-1 4-1 6 CSU Long Beach 49ers Long Beach, California 1-1 4-1 7 California Baptist Lancers Riverside, California 1-1 2-3 8 Pepperdine Waves Malibu, California 0-0 2-1 9 Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors Manoa, Hawai’i 0-0 5-0 10 BYU Cougars Provo, Utah 0-0 4-1 11 Stanford Cardinal Palo Alto, California 0-0 3-2 12 UC San Diego Tritons San Diego, California 0-0 0-4

Anyway, that’s the current D1/D2 situation report. See you tomorrow!

