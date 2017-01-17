Quantcast
DI/DII Update
Posted by on January 16, 2017

DI/DII Rankings

D1//D2 Top Twelve. The Top Twelve is an odd number, but it is one-fourth, to the nearest whole number, of the 46 teams in DI/DII men’s volleyball. These Top Twelve teams are based on the January 16, 2017, AVCA Coaches Poll. Eight of these twelve teams (66.7%) are from the MPSF, three (25.0%) are from the MIVA, and one team (8.3%) is from the EIVA.

https://www.avca.org/polls/dii-men/1-16-2017.html

Rank

School

Conference

Location

W–L

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

MIVA

Columbus, Ohio

5-0

2

UCLA Bruins

MPSF

Los Angeles, California

4-1

3

BYU Cougars

MPSF

Provo, Utah

4-1

4

CSU Long Beach 49ers

MPSF

Long Beach, California

4-1

5

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

MPSF

Manoa, Hawai’i

5-0

6

UC Irvine Anteaters

MPSF

Irvine, California

5-1

7

Pepperdine Wave

MPSF

Malibu, California

2-1

8

Lewis Flyers

MIVA

Romeoville, Illinois

3-1

9

Loyola-Chicago Ramblers

MIVA

Chicago, Illinois

3-2

10

Stanford Cardinal

MPSF

Palo Alto, California

3-2

11

George Mason Patriots

EIVA

Fairfax, Virginia

3-1

12

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

MPSF

Santa Barbara, California

4-1

CCAR, or Conference Carolinas (as of 1/16/2017).

http://www.conferencecarolinas.com/sports/mvball/2016-17/standings

Rank

School

Location

CONF

W – L

TOTAL

W – L

1

King Tornado

Bristol, Tennessee

0-0

2-0

2

Barton Bulldogs

Wilson, North Carolina

0-0

1-0

3

Emmanuel Lions

Franklin Springs, Georgia

0-0

1-1

4

Lees-McRae Bobcats

Banner Elk, North Carolina

0-0

1-1

5

Mount Olive Trojans

Mount Olive, North Carolina

0-0

1-3

6

Pfeiffer Falcons

Misenheimer, North Carolina

0-0

0-0

7

Belmont Abbey Crusaders

Belmont, North Carolina

0-0

0-1

8

Limestone Saints

Gaffney, South Carolina

0-0

0-1

9

Erskine Flying Fleet

Due West, South Carolina

0-0

0-3

10

North Greenville

Greenville, South Carolina

0-0

0-4

EIVA, or Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (as of 1/16/2017).

http://www.eivavolleyball.com/landing/index

Rank

School

Location

CONF

W – L

TOTAL

W – L

1

George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia

1-0

3-1

2

St. Francis Red Flash

Loretto, Pennsylvania

0-0

3-2

3

Sacred Heart Pioneers

Fairfield, Connecticut

0-0

2-0

4

Penn State Nittany Lions

State College, Pennsylvania

0-0

2-2

5

Princeton Tigers

Princeton, New Jersey

0-0

2-2

6

NJIT Highlanders

Newark, New Jersey

0-0

1-2

7

Harvard Crimson

Boston, Massachusetts

0-0

0-2

8

Charleston Golden Eagles

Charleston, West Virginia

0-0

0-2

MIVA, or Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (as of 1/16/2017).

http://mivavolleyball.com/sports/mvball/2016-17/standings

Rank

School

Location

CONF

W – L

TOTAL

W – L

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio

0-0

5-0

2

Ball State Cardinals

Muncie, Indiana

0-0

4-1

3

Lewis Flyers

Romeoville, Indiana

0-0

3-1

4

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago, Illinois

0-0

3-2

5

Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix, Arizona

0-0

1-3

6

McKendree Bearcats

Lebanon, Illinois

0-0

1-6

7

Lindenwood Lions

St. Charles, Missouri

0-0

0-3

8

Quincy Hawks

Quincy, Illinois

0-0

0-3

9

IPFW Mastodons

Ft. Wayne. Indiana

0-0

0-6

MPSF, or Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (as of 1/16/2017).

http://www.mpsports.org/ot/standings.html

Rank

School

Location

CONF

W – L

TOTAL

W – L

1

UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles, California

2-0

4-1

2

UC Irvine Anteaters

Irvine, California

2-1

5-1

3

CSU Northridge

Northridge, California

1-1

6-1

4

USC Trojans

Los Angeles, California

1-1

2-3

5

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Santa Barbara, California

1-1

4-1

6

CSU Long Beach 49ers

Long Beach, California

1-1

4-1

7

California Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California

1-1

2-3

8

Pepperdine Waves

Malibu, California

0-0

2-1

9

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

Manoa, Hawai’i

0-0

5-0

10

BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah

0-0

4-1

11

Stanford Cardinal

Palo Alto, California

0-0

3-2

12

UC San Diego Tritons

San Diego, California

0-0

0-4

Anyway, that’s the current D1/D2 situation report. See you tomorrow!

LET’S GROW VOLLEYBALL!

