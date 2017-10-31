So, you ever wonder which players are wearing what when it comes to equipment? Me too. Adam Rosenbaum has helped launch a site called GearGeek that tracks just that. Adam reached out to us here at The Oilers Rig and to be honest, I thought the premise was really cool.

I wanted to share GearGeek with you all, so take a look below and be sure to pay them a visit!

Find Everything You Want to Know about NHL Player Equipment!!

Hockey players and fans can’t help but be curious about what gear their favorite NHL players are using — and some of those people aren’t just curious, they’re outright hockey gear fanatics.

Until now, it’s been difficult to find out what sticks, helmets, skates, gloves and pants active NHL players use. But with the launch of GearGeek.com, all that has changed.

GearGeek is the world’s first and only online database for NHL equipment. With more than 3,500 gear items used by all 700-plus active NHL players, fans and fanatics can check out who is using what gear, sorted pretty much any way you can think of — by brands, teams, positions, stat leaders and salary cap leaders.

The site is updated daily, which is extremely important since players can switch gear with little or no advance notice. GearGeek is free to use, and requires no registration or login. Information loads lightning-fast, so you can find the data you’re looking for in a matter of seconds.

GearGeek is also the place to see which brands of gear are most popular. If you’re curious to know which brand of stick is the most popular in the NHL, GearGeek’s “NHL” sidebar link will tell you at the click of your mouse.

Check out the site now: https://www.geargeek.com/