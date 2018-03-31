One final time.

In less than an hour the Oilers and Flames battle for the final time for the 2017-18 NHL season with both clubs soon after this one preparing for tee times. For both teams this year had much hope but the wheels fell off of the bus months ago for Edmonton and the 2nd half of the season went south for Calgary like a goose fed up of Smarch.

What is there to really play for? Calgary will want to avoid losing eight straight games in the regulation for the first time since relocating from Atlanta in 1980 while the Oilers will want Mr.McDavid to rack up some more points in his bid for another scoring title (he currently sits at 103 points,).

Keys To The Game

Edmonton

-Let Connor do his thing on that top line.

Calgary

-Get some kind of offense going from any line, heck see if Harvey the Hound can make something happen playing with Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund. Calgary in their seven-game skid has been shutout three times, that type of scoring drought hasn’t been witnessed since Johnny Bravo went off the air.

Projected Lineups

Edmonton

RNH-McDavid-Rattie

Caggiula-Draisaitl-Aberg

Lucic-Strome-Puljujuarvi

Pakarinen-Khaira-Kassian

Nurse-Larsson

Sekera-Russell

Avuitu-Benning

Talbot

Calgary

Gaudreau-Shore-Foo

Frolik-Backlund-Brouwer

Bennett-Jankowski-Ferland

Glass-Lazar-Hathaway

Giordano-Hamilton

Kulak-Stone

Bartkowski-Andersson

Smith

Other Notes

Expect fireworks like a traditional Edmonton-Calgary game, maybe a line brawl, but this is an affair between two frustrated clubs who if it was possible just say “NOPE” right before puck drop, call it a season and we don’t see them again until Fall 2018.

If McDavid goes off again in this one the MVP talk will reach a new hight, playoffs or not you have to have this man no less than 3rd in Hart voting with what he’s done this year (oh and let’s not forget he’s barely 21).

Head to the television at 8PM for the start of things on CBC.