The Oilers are back in action in Nashville tonight, taking on PK Subban and the rest of the reigning Western Conference champions. The Predators are an actual Good Team in the NHL and the Oilers are a team in the NHL and that’s about the only similarity.
This is the point where we’d put in some semi-positive stuff to get us pumped for the game.
Instead some numbers:
1.08 – Taylor Hall’s points per game in New Jersey
0.63 – Milan Lucic’s points per game in Edmonton
0.70 – Jordan Eberle’s points per game in New York
0.40 – Ryan Strome’s points per game in Edmonton
Now, I’m no mathematician, but it appears that Milan Lucic and Ryan Strome combined don’t even match Taylor Hall’s output, never mind Hall and Eberle’s outputs.
Correlation may not equal causation, but that’s a whole bunch of points not being scored by the guys who ostensibly replaced the former Oilers.
(Side note to the dummy who gave me the gears a while back because I was comparing Hall and Lucic despite them not playing in the same number of games: that’s why it’s points per game.)
Keys to the Game
Edmonton
- Score first and try to score more than one goal and for the love of god play the game like it’s an actual game and not practice or whatever they’ve been doing lately.
- Also don’t leave the goalie out to dry.
Nashville
- Literally show up. That’s all it takes.
Players to Watch
Edmonton
- I mean… Connor. He’s good and stuff and he’s going to have to put the team on his back if they don’t want to be embarrassed over the final 40. Poor kid.
Nashville
- You can’t watch Nashville without paying attention to PK Subban. He’s electric and enigmatic and a guy I can’t imagine not wanting on my team, but I’m not Marc Bergevin so what do I know.
Projected Lineups
Edmonton
Patrick Maroon – Connor McDavid – Leon Draisaitl
Milan Lucic – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Jesse Pukjujarvi
Jujhar Khaira – Ryan Strome – Mike Cammalleri
Drake Caggiula – Mark Letestu – Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse – Adam Larsson
Oscar Klefbom – Kris Russell
Andrej Sekera – Matt Benning
Cam Talbot
Nashville
Pontus Aberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala – Kyle Turris – Craig Smith
Scott Hartnell – Nick Bonino – Colton Sissons
Miikka Salomaki – Calle Jarnkrok – Auston Watson
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – PK Subban
Alexei Emelin – Yannick Weber
Pekka Rinne
Notes
It’s not even worth doing the math anymore. This season is all but done and Peter Chiarelli finally said some words yesterday. They weren’t great words, and they were certainly not inspiring.
The bright spot of the day was seeing some of the Edmonton MSM actually question some of the decisions of management. I’m glad I didn’t get my hopes too far up, because they were back on their bullshit again today.
I’m just… I’m at a loss for words.
This team, man. This team.
What an absolute mess.