Fresh off another loss after giving up the first goal within the first 3 minutes of a game, the Oilers are back in action tonight. They face off against the San Jose Sharks, who are better than the Oilers in every appreciable way.

With 29 games to go, there’s virtually no chance for a playoff appearance. Hopefully they can build on some of the good things that are happening (like Anton Slepyshev getting a chance to play), and get ready for more changes in the offseason.

Keys to the Game

Edmonton

Score first.

Don’t take dumb penalties

Stop sucking

San Jose

Score first

Score often

Play better than the Oilers, which is not hard to do.

Players to Watch

Edmonton

Connor is the only bright light these days, but even that’s starting to flicker. It’s hard to stay good when you’ve been tasked with carrying the team. Just ask Taylor Hall.

San Jose

Joe Pavelski? Doesn’t matter. They’re better.

Projected Lineups

Edmonton

Patrick Maroon – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Milan Lucic – Leon Draisaitl – Mike Cammalleri

Jujhar Khaira – Ryan Strome – Anton Slepyshev

Iiro Pakarinen – Mark Letestu – Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse – Kris Russell

Oscar Klefbom – Matt Benning

Yohann Auvitu – Brandon Davidson

Al Montoya

San Jose

Tomas Hertl – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc

Timo Meier – Joe Pavelski – Joonas Donskoi

Mikkel Boedker – Chris Tierney – Melker Karlsson

Barclay Goodrow – Daniel O’Regan – Jannik Hansen

Brent Burns – Joakim Ryan

Marc-Édouard Vlasic – Justin Braun

Brendon Dillon – Dylan DeMelo

Martin Jones

Notes

Yeah this season is a wash. I got a postcard from a friend who said “I hope you enjoy this sunset. It reminds me of the last days of Connor’s ELC.

I laughed if only not to cry.