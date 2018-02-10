Fresh off another loss after giving up the first goal within the first 3 minutes of a game, the Oilers are back in action tonight. They face off against the San Jose Sharks, who are better than the Oilers in every appreciable way.
With 29 games to go, there’s virtually no chance for a playoff appearance. Hopefully they can build on some of the good things that are happening (like Anton Slepyshev getting a chance to play), and get ready for more changes in the offseason.
Keys to the Game
Edmonton
- Score first.
- Don’t take dumb penalties
- Stop sucking
San Jose
- Score first
- Score often
- Play better than the Oilers, which is not hard to do.
Players to Watch
Edmonton
- Connor is the only bright light these days, but even that’s starting to flicker. It’s hard to stay good when you’ve been tasked with carrying the team. Just ask Taylor Hall.
San Jose
- Joe Pavelski? Doesn’t matter. They’re better.
Projected Lineups
Edmonton
Patrick Maroon – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi
Milan Lucic – Leon Draisaitl – Mike Cammalleri
Jujhar Khaira – Ryan Strome – Anton Slepyshev
Iiro Pakarinen – Mark Letestu – Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse – Kris Russell
Oscar Klefbom – Matt Benning
Yohann Auvitu – Brandon Davidson
Al Montoya
San Jose
Tomas Hertl – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc
Timo Meier – Joe Pavelski – Joonas Donskoi
Mikkel Boedker – Chris Tierney – Melker Karlsson
Barclay Goodrow – Daniel O’Regan – Jannik Hansen
Brent Burns – Joakim Ryan
Marc-Édouard Vlasic – Justin Braun
Brendon Dillon – Dylan DeMelo
Martin Jones
Notes
Yeah this season is a wash. I got a postcard from a friend who said “I hope you enjoy this sunset. It reminds me of the last days of Connor’s ELC.
I laughed if only not to cry.