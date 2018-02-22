The Oilers take to the Rogers Place ice tonight, hosting the Colorado Avalanche for the final time this season. After a brief respite from the losing (winning one in Denver last weekend) the Oilers are back on their bullshit, losing 3-2 in regulation (after being up 2-0) to the Bruins on Tuesday night.

Today, well…

The Oilers are 2-7-1 in their last 10, while the Avalanche are a respectable 5-5-0. Unless Connor McDavid goes supernova, this is probably going to the Avs.

Keys to the Game

Edmonton

Score first and hang on to the lead, if that happens.

Don’t let the other team score first.

Be like Jamie Benn.

Colorado

Score first. And often. It’s the same story, really.

Make the Oilers take penalties. It’s a home game for them and they’re bad at the PK.

Players to Watch

Edmonton

Yohann Auvitu is playing tonight as a 7D, with Patrick Maroon out for a game or two. It’s not entirely clear that he’s great on defence, but good things tend to happen when he’s playing up front.

Colorado

Nathan MacKinnon has been the Avs best player this season. He’s pretty great to watch, and should be in the conversation for the Hart trophy if the Avs make the playoffs.

Projected Lineups

Edmonton

Milan Lucic – Connor McDavid – Leon Drasaitl

Mike Cammalleri – Ryan Strome – Anton Slepyshev

Jesse Puljujarvi – Mark Letestu – Zack Kassian

Yohann Auvitu – Jujhar Khaira – Iiro Pakarinen

Darnell Nurse – Adam Larsson

Oscar Klefbom – Kris Russell

Brandon Davidson – Matt Benning

Cam Talbot

Colorado

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Miiko Rantanen

Matt Nieto* – Carl Soderberg – Blake Comeau

Gabriel Bourque – Alexander Kerfoot – JT Compher

Colin Wilson – Tyson Jost – Nail Yakupov

Nikita Zadorov – Tyson Barrie

Samuel Girard – Patrik Nemeth

David Warsofsky – Duncan Siemens

Semyon Varlamov

Notes

Andrej Sekera is on the injured reserve, and once he’s back it makes sense that the Oilers might shut Oscar Klefbom down. He’s been off, somehow, for most of the season and since there’s no chance of a postseason, the Oilers should do the right thing and put him out of his misery.

The trade deadline is coming up on Monday, and it’s not unreasonable to think that the Oilers’ roster is going to look different after the deadline. Our own Alex Thomas will have all the deadline news.

*In case you were wondering, he’s from Long Beach, CA