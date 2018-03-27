After losing to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks of Anaheim Ducks in overtime on Sunday, the Oilers take to the ice at Rogers Place again this time hosting the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets on Fan Appreciation Night (more on that in a bit).

The Jackets have won approximately 99% of their last 30 games and are pretty much a lock for the postseason, while the Oilers keep getting points and are ruining their chances at picking Rasmus Dahlin in June.

Oilers gonna Oil, I guess.

Keys to the Game

Edmonton

It’d be good if more players than just Connor McDavid seemed to want to win?

For real though, if they could just hold a lead things would be a lot different, and maybe the Oilers would be the team riding the hot streak instead of the Blue Jackets.

Columbus

They need to get a couple goals early and then play the Oilers into a corner. For whatever reason, Edmonton is practically incapable of protecting a lead so if a team can capitalize, they’ll find success.

Players to Watch

Edmonton

Connor McDavid is going to single-handedly pull the team into like…20th place. Of course that’s not enough to make the playoffs, but the kid refuses to quit.

Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky hasn’t had a point since February 13, so it stands to reason that he’s going to score a million against the Oilers because of course he is.

Projected Lineups

Edmonton

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Rattie

Caggiula-Draisaitl-Aberg

Lucic-Strome-Puljujarvi

Slepyshev-Khaira-Kassian

Nurse-Larsson

Russell-Bear

Auvitu-Benning

Talbot

Columbus

Panarin-Dubois-Atkinson

Jenner-Wenneberg-Vanek

Milano-Dubinsky-Bjorkstrand

Hannikainen-Letestu-Calvert

Werenski-Jones

Cole-Savard

Murray-Nutivaara

Bobrovsky

Notes

Tonight is Fan Appreciation night at Rogers Place, and it seems fitting that the night comes after the Oilers have been eliminated from the playoffs. With the season ticket renewal deadline passing last week this will be the last chance for some longtime subscribers to feel like their team really appreciates their contributions over the years.

It’ll also be an opportunity for some to experience their first game at Rogers Place, so hopefully the plumbing isn’t too complicated for them.

It makes sense that there would be an event to appreciate the fans, regardless of the season’s successes or failures. Fans spend their hard-earned money to fill the seats and it’s good to know that somewhere in that corporate machine, someone thinks that your contribution is worth it.

Now if only they could appreciate the fans without insulting their intelligence, that’d be a real treat.