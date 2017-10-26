Quantcast
Oilers Gameday vs Dallas: Bounce Back
Posted by on October 26, 2017

After earning 3 of a possible 6 points on their most recent road trip (1-1-1), the Oilers look to bounce back tonight when they host the Dallas Stars.

Having Leon Draisaitl back in the lineup was sort of helpful, except that coach Todd McLellan only used Drai and Connor for 27 seconds in the overtime period against Pittsburgh. That OT shift change led directly to a Pittsburgh goal, as noted speedster Milan Lucic was caught flat-footed by Phil Kessel, who scored the eventual game winner.

The Oilers played a pretty capable road game in Pittsburgh, but they fell short. Again. They’ve played almost 400 minutes of hockey this season without a lead, and despite having Connor McDavid they can’t seem to get out in front. While it’s true that Nashville started last season 2-5-1 and made it to the Stanley Cup final, there’s no guarantee the Oilers can legitimately bounce back.

Keys to the Game

Edmonton

  • Score first.
  • Exploit the weaknesses in Dallas’ second pairing (the corpse of Dan Hamhuis dragging around Jamie Oleksiak)

Dallas

  • Score first and don’t let the Oilers back into it.
  • Be like Jamie Benn and stay out of the box.

Players to Watch

Edmonton

  • Leon Draisaitl is back on Connor McDavid’s wing, and this should make a big difference in the Oilers offensive production.

Dallas

  • I’d say Jamie Benn, but no one needs to watch what he doesn’t do….
  • Tyler Seguin is real good at hockey. Watch him.

Projected Lineups

Edmonton

Patrick Maroon – Connor McDavid – Leon Draisaitl

Milan Lucic – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Mark Letestu

Drake Caggiula – Ryan Strome – Zack Kassian

Jussi Jokinen – Jujhar Khaira – Anton Slepyshev

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson

Kris Russell – Matt Benning

Darnell Nurse – Eric Gryba

Dallas

Jamie Benn – Tyler Seguin – Alexander Radulov

Remi Elie – Martin Hanzal – Jason Spezza

Antoine Roussel – Radek Faksa – Tyler Pitlick

Devin Shore – Mattias Janmark – Brett Ritchie

Marc Methot – John Klingberg

Dan Hamuis – Jamie Oleksiak

Esa Lindell – Julius Honka

Ben Bishop

 

One thought on “Oilers Gameday vs Dallas: Bounce Back

  1. The two line ups look pretty similar except Letestu is the second line winger, yikes.
    Dallas has Spezza as their second line winger
    Kassian would be a better second line player, suddenly Letestu is playing either with McDavid or Second line, that should help the team get out of this funk, or not.
    TM really loves this player, he always comments how responsible Letesto is, add RNH and Lucic and you have the most responsible line in hockey, no goals just lots of responsible play.

