The Oilers are back home at Rogers Place tonight to host the LA Kings, who are still fighting for a playoff spot in a tight Western Conference. The Oilers were officially eliminated from the playoffs on earlier this week, marking the 11th time in 12 seasons the Oilers best players will likely suit up at the World Championships.
Keys to the Game
Edmonton
- Score first. Score often. Keep the puck with Connor or Leon or apparently Rattie because there’s not much else to hope for.
- Stay out of the box and try not to force the Kings to take penalties either. The penalty kill is still real bad, and the power play isn’t much better.
Los Angeles
- Force the Oilers to take penalties. It’s a strategy that has worked for most other teams in the league this season.
- Honestly, keep the Oilers to the perimeter. They can’t seem to get too many pucks through from the outside, so it’s easy to defend.
Players to Watch
Edmonton
- Since his assignment as Connor McDavid’s left winger, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has had something of a renaissance. It’s been fun to see the two of them on the same line, making ral magic. Hopefully it’s enough to keep RNH in Oiler colours for the foreseeable future.
Los Angeles
- Drew Doughty is absolutely the kind of player that fans of other teams love to hate but would also LOVE to have on their team. It’ll be fun to watch him get turnstiled by Connor McDavid and simultaneously get under the skin of every Oiler fan in Rogers Place.
Projected Lineups
Edmonton
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Ty Rattie
Drake Caggiula – Leon Draisaitl – Pontus Aberg
Milan Lucic – Ryan Strome – Jesse Puljujarvi
Anton Slepyshev – Jujhar Khaira – Iiro Pakarinen
Darnell Nurse – Adam Larsson
Kris Russell – Ethan Bear
Yohann Auvitu – Matt Benning
Cam Talbot
Los Angeles
Tobias Rieder – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Tanner Pearson – Jeff Carter – Trevor Lewis
Kyle Clifford – Adrian Kempe – Tyler Toffoli
Andy Andreoff – Nate Thompson – Torrey Mitchell
Derek Forbort – Drew Doughty
Alec Martinez – Dion Phaneuf
Jake Muzzin – Christian Folin
Jonathan Quick
Notes
