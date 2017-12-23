With a thousand apologies to Dr Seuss (and rhyme schemes and verb tenses everywhere)
Some things with the Oilers fans like a whole lot
Other things with the team some fans like, well, not.
After trading another fan favourite away
It felt for awhile the team had gone astray
With all of their shots bouncing out of the goal
It seemed like the boys couldn’t get out of the hole
They dug themselves into by losing so often
Without a big win streak they’d be in a coffin.
It started with Talbot not stopping the shots
And some of the other stars’ play was not hot.
Larsson was out for a bit with a very sore back
He possibly tweaked it during a long pregame nap
Kris Russell keeps Russelling, to everyone’s chagrin
One night he even put an own goal in
Klefbom is out (again) on injured reserve
If he’s in the pressbox, the Oil can’t preserve
Davidson’s back and the fanbase rejoiced
Concerns about the blueline didn’t need to be voiced
Sekera just came back from a long time away
The Shinpad Assassin looks like he’s ready to play
Benning’s had himself a pretty solid year
If he could grow a beard, I’d shed a little tear
The bright spot on D is somehow Darnell Nurse
He’s not always the best but he’s not getting worse
Cammalleri’s been there, but not really standout
He’s best on the 4th line, of that there’s no doubt
Letestu has dropped off a bit from last year
But he’s still got some miracle goals to bring cheer
Kassian may never again score a goal
Unless he wants to take on a new role
Khaira ‘s been playing well enough to stay up
His beard (it’s the best) makes him play really tough
Draisaitl was hurt, and no one really knows why
He came back to the team with a very black eye
This year Strome’s had a good game or two
He’s got big shoes to fill and that’s hard to do
Maroon’s been okay , but he’s gone a step back
He needs to work hard to sharpen his attack
Dollar for dollar, Nuge has been second best
It’s going to be sad when Chia sends him West
Cagguila’s played himself into a top six spot
He picked a good time to start playing hot
Lucic has fits and starts of good play
But he’s pretty slow and causes fans to pray
Jesse’s been a delight on the top line
His smile is the best thing to watch every time
And Connor, sweet Connor, is the best on the ice
Watching him score pretty goals is always so nice
The Oilers have now won three games in a row
It doesn’t really seem like much, that I know
But from where they started three games IS a streak
They just need a bunch more to get to the peak.
Whether it’s the PK or the PP, special teams aren’t that great
But something is better than “too little, too late”
Whatever the thing that gets them over the hump
We here at the Rig hope they get out of this slump
And get in the playoff race once and for all
Thought it might be that this order is just a wee bit tall
The Pacific is tight and every point matters
A January slump will have them in tatters
But to all you fans who complain and talk smack
Tonight’s the night the Oilers start the march back.
Merry Christmas to all of you, from us at the Rig
We hope that your hearts are three sizes too big.