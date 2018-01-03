A 5-0 loss to start 2018 after a 5-0 loss to end 2017. Outscored 10-0 in the past two games. So much for waking up after that New Year’s Day practice.

I’m not sure what more to say about the 2017-18 Oilers but somehow some way tonight’s 5-0 loss was even worse than the New Year’s Eve one to Winnipeg.

Patrick Maroon is probably now looking at a suspension after his hit to Drew Doughty’s head and the penalty kill allowed multiple powerplay goals again, if I shook my head any harder during this game I’d have been sent to concussion protocol myself.

Whatever playoff hopes this team had just checked in with Air Canada for it’s flight to No Chance City at Edmonton International. The Orange and Blue are back in action on Thursday vs Anaheim and then head on the road to take on Dallas, Chicago and Nashville in a road trip that could get pretty ugly.

If I had the ability to fast forward time like Adam Sandler did in Click I’d skip straight to Summer 2018 because I don’t see anything changing until then.