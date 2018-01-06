Well that sucked.

It’s not even worth rehashing the bad things that happened (and there were many). Instead, the bright-ish spots.

Al Montoya saw his first action as an Oiler because Cam Talbot got pulled after letting in 4 goals.

The rest of the team was mediocre at best

Kris Russell needed to use the boards to stop and it made me laugh

Jamie Benn did not score from his knees or his back but he still scored so who’s the loser now? In other words, at least he left the rink satisfied.

Tyler Seguin is lethal on that line with a Benn and Radulov. It’s unreal how good they are. If only the Oilers had a solid top line like that.

Ben Bishop very quietly had a good day, which is impressive because he’s big and you can’t help but notice a man who is 6’7.

Leon Draisaitl scored his first (!) power play goal of the season, in a lone bright spot.

The Takeaway

The Oilers need 56 points in 40 games and like they didn’t even get 42 points in 40 games so it’s not looking too good.

The Oilers are in Chicago tomorrow for another afternoon game. Will they get a point? Or is the end of the season in early January?

I’d say that only time will tell but in fact all the Edmonton media rushing to pretend they hadn’t already staked out their spots on the parade route will tell us instead.