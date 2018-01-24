So that was apparently a hockey game played between two professional hockey teams, the Buffalo Sabres and the Edmonton Oilers.

One of those teams has the best player in a generation on it, and was coming off a 3-game win streak, a bye week and a fantastic effort last game from skaters other than the best.

That team is not the Buffalo Sabres but you’d never know it. After beating Calgary last night, the Sabres marched up the QE2 and handed the Oilers a 5-0 loss. This wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, except that this was the fifth home shutout of the season against the Oilers, where they’ve been outscored 4-0, 4-0, 5-0, 5-0, 5-0. (If you’re keeping track, that’s being outscored 23-0 in 5 games at home. With Connor McDavid in the lineup. Christ.)

This was an embarrassing effort from top to bottom, and there’s not really much that can be said that doesn’t require putting in more effort than the Oilers did tonight.

Onward to Thursday, where the red-hot Flames (because of course they are) roll into town and will either destroy the Oil or roll over and die.

With this Oiler team, who knows what’s going to happen.

I mean, other than them not making the playoffs. Because that’s 200% not happening. (yep. I know that 200% isn’t possible in this case but hyperbole is necessary.)

Aside: I hope that the Oilers trade Jesse Puljujarvi before they kill his love of and joy for hockey. He’s too good and pure for this dumpster fire.