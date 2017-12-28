The Edmonton Oilers have added another body to a weak group of prospect forwards. Early this morning, the club announced that they have signed forward Cameron Hebig to a three year entry-level contract. Hebig is a 20-year old center who currently plays for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.

Hebig is a feel good story, as the right-shot center missed all of last season with a concussion. He currently has 28-23-51 in 34 games this season, a very strong return.

Draft expert Steve Kournianos had the following to say after the signing was made public, seemingly giving the Oilers two thumbs up for the signing.

Hebig was never drafted, but he did get a look at the Pittsburgh Penguins development camp a few years back. No doubt that missing last season greatly impacted his draft stock, and is very likely the reason he didn’t get selected as an overager in this past June’s selection process.

Hebig will conclude his junior career this season and then likely make the jump to professional hockey in the fall. Considering Edmonton’s complete lack of prospects, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Hebig jumped right into the AHL lineup next season. He and Tyler Benson are looking like the prospect reinforcements for fall 2018.