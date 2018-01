Regardless of what you think of people needing a second chance or whatever, and regardless of Voynov’s potential to add to the Oilers roster, there is no way the Oilers should sign him.

There’s no need to add anyone who plead no contest to assault to this organization. Period. End of Statement.

The Oilers organization is already a tire fire. Signing someone like Voynov would only make it worse.

Ed.: I can’t even believe this is a thing that has to be said.